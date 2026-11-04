Manchester United vs Roma Champions League Update

Bruno Fernandes scores penalty to level match against Roma while Barcelona leads Aston Villa. Key updates from Old Trafford and Camp Nou.

Manchester United face AS Roma in a tense Champions League encounter at Old Trafford, with the scoreline standing at one goal apiece after a dramatic second-half sequence. Simultaneously, Barcelona hold a commanding two-goal lead over Aston Villa at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, shifting the momentum firmly in favor of the Spanish side.

Fernandes Scores After Penalty Retake

Bruno Fernandes equalized for Manchester United after his initial spot-kick was saved by AS Roma goalkeeper Devis Vasquez. The referee ordered the penalty to be retaken due to encroachment by Roma players, providing a crucial lifeline for the home side. Fernandes switched up his technique on the second attempt, smashing the ball down the middle of the goal to make it one-all.

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Roma Take Early Second-Half Lead

AS Roma opened the scoring in the second half, capitalizing on defensive errors to take a two-nil advantage before Fernandes struck. Gianluca Mancini clipped Matheus Cunha, prompting the referee to award a penalty to Manchester United. However, the Italian side had already established dominance, leaving the home crowd anxious as their team struggled to generate pressure early in the period.

Villa Struggle Against Barcelona Setup

Barcelona extended their lead against Aston Villa through Raphinha, who finished a deflected effort to make it two-nil. The goal came after Joao Cancelo screamed out in pain following a challenge from John McGinn, highlighting the physical toll of the match. Barcelona tightened their defensive shape in the second half, neutralizing Villa's attacking threats despite individual errors from the English side.

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Villa Make Triple Substitution Changes

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery responded to the deficit by making three substitutions, bringing on Mbaye Diagne, Ross Barkley, and Leon Goretzka. The changes saw Lucas Digne, Emiliano Buendia, and Ollie Watkins leave the pitch in an attempt to revive the team's fortunes. Goalkeeper Sergio Romero attempted to distract Buendia but received no favorable calls from the officials regarding prior contact.

United Show Signs of Resurgence

Manchester United began to feed off the energy of the Old Trafford crowd after Fernandes' second penalty, creating several dangerous chances. Bryan Mbeumo hit both posts in quick succession after being set up by Matheus Cunha, a remarkable miss that kept the score level. The atmosphere transformed as the home side summoned historical resilience, though Bruno Fernandes later saw his breakaway effort blocked by Amad Diallo's lack of confidence.