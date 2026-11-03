Manchester United Suffer Early Defeat to Roma as Aston Villa Struggle at Barcelona

Manchester United fall 2-0 to Roma at Old Trafford while Aston Villa trail Barcelona 1-0 at Nou Camp. Both English clubs face difficult Champions League campaigns with key injuries and poor starts.

English football giants Manchester United and Aston Villa suffered significant setbacks in their respective Champions League matches on Thursday night. Manchester United lost 2-0 to AS Roma at Old Trafford, while Aston Villa trailed 1-0 against Barcelona at the Nou Camp following a goal by Raphinha in the fifty-third minute.

Roma Dominates Early At Old Trafford

AS Roma has established a commanding two-goal lead over Manchester United in just seventeen minutes of play. This rapid start marks the earliest any visiting team has ever scored twice at Old Trafford in a major European competition. The atmosphere in the home end has become flat, with the only significant noise coming from the Roma supporters in the corner. Manchester United has done practically nothing to threaten the opposition in the first half.

Also read Champions League Update: Barcelona Edge Past Aston Villa While United Draw With Roma

Carrick Forced Into Substitution Changes

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick was forced to make an unwanted substitution due to an injury to midfielder Carlos Baleba. Baleba pulled his hamstring while racing into the box, an injury that looks set to sideline him for a long period. Youri Tielemans replaced the devastated midfielder, leaving Carrick with only one change in the first half despite the poor performance. The Red Devils now face the remainder of the match with renewed urgency but a significant deficit.

Barcelona Pressures Aston Villa Defense

At the Nou Camp, Barcelona is controlling the pace of the game against Aston Villa. Raphinha scored the home side's second goal via a deflected effort, extending their lead to 2-0 as the evening progressed. Barcelona looked like they could score every time they went forward, creating several chances that Villa failed to capitalize on. The stadium, which was only about two-thirds full due to ongoing renovations and rain, witnessed a dominant display from the Spanish club.

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Maatsen Faces One-Sided Battle with Yamal

Aston Villa defender Ethan Maatsen has struggled significantly against Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. Reports indicate that Maatsen has been isolated at left back and is in a one-sided duel with the young Spanish star. Despite moments where Aston Villa looked in danger of being overrun, manager Unai Emery's team has had chances but has failed to take them. The half-time report suggests Maatsen feels he has already had a long night, highlighting the tactical disparity on the pitch.

Looking Ahead For English Clubs

Both English clubs now face difficult paths in the Champions League as they recover from these early defeats. Manchester United has broken unwanted records in both the Premier League and the Champions League, adding this loss to a growing list of disappointments. Aston Villa must regroup and find a way to create clear-cut opportunities to avoid further elimination. The second halves promise high stakes for both Manchester United and Aston Villa as they attempt to salvage dignity from challenging European nights.