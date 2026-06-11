Manchester United Stars Maguire, Bayindir, Cunha Face Criminal Proceedings for Speeding

Three Manchester United stars, Harry Maguire, Altay Bayindir, and Matheus Cunha, have been prosecuted for speeding offenses. Maguire was caught driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone, Bayindir was caught at 41mph in a 30mph limit, and Cunha was charged with speeding and failing to respond to police letters. All three cases were handled in private, with a single magistrate taking decisions based on written evidence.

Axed England defender Harry Maguire has been hit with a £1,000 fine as one of three Manchester United stars prosecuted for speeding. The 33–year–old centre–back failed to make Thomas Tuchel 's 26–man squad for the World Cup and shared on social media that he had been 'left shocked and gutted' by the decision.

It has now emerged that as his England teammates jetted out to the USA to start their World Cup preparations, Maguire faced further disappointment as he was convicted of breaking the speed limit in his £130,000 Range Rover. The incident happened on December 28 last year, when he was caught driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on the route between United's Old Trafford stadium and his Cheshire home.

The defender was prosecuted and convicted in the single justice procedure last week, at the same time that two of his United teammates were also facing criminal proceedings over speeding offences. Reserve goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was caught driving a Mercedes at 41mph in a 30mph limit in the Greater Manchester village of Hale Barns on November 24 last year.

The third Manchester United star to find himself in legal difficulties is Matheus Cunha, who has been charged with speeding and failing to respond to police letters asking him to identify the driver of the vehicle. Court papers show a Mercedes registered in the name of the 27–year–old Brazilian striker was clocked at 37mph, on the same stretch of Hale Road where Bayindir was caught speeding.

The incident happened within hours of United's opening day Premier League 1–0 defeat to Arsenal on August 17 last year, on the route between Old Trafford and Cunha's home in Greater Manchester. Police say Cunha was asked to state who was driving but he did not respond to the letters, and he is now accused of an additional criminal offence for not providing the information.

Maguire – who was given a 56–day road ban in January 2025 for speeding offences – pleaded guilty in writing to his offence, and was sentenced at Tameside Magistrates' Court to a £1,000 fine, three penalty points on his licence, and he must also pay £120 in costs and a £400 victim surcharge. He sent in a written apology and explained: 'I was driving at 37mph in what I mistakenly believed was a 40mph zone, when it was in fact a 30mph limit.

'I understand this was my responsibility and I fully accept the offence. I will be more careful in future and pay closer attention to speed limit signs. Bayindir pleaded guilty to speeding without entering any mitigation, and was fined £666 at Manchester Magistrates' Court with three penalty points, £120 costs and a £266 victim surcharge.

Court documents show no pleas have been formally recorded in Cunha's case, but an official said the striker – who is part of Brazil's World Cup squad – now faces a hearing in open court when disqualification from driving will be considered at the same time as sentencing. All three United stars were spared having to attend court last week as their cases were handled in private, with a single magistrate taking decisions based on the written evidence.

Cunha may appear himself when his case is dealt with on December 16 at Bolton Magistrates' Court





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Manchester United Harry Maguire Altay Bayindir Matheus Cunha Speeding Offenses World Cup England's 26-Man Squad Thomas Tuchel Speed Awareness Course Single Justice Procedure Private Hearings Bolton Magistrates' Court Tameside Magistrates' Court Manchester Magistrates' Court Altrincham Greater Manchester Hale Barns Greater Manchester Hale Road Range Rover Mercedes Arsenal Premier League USA World Cup Preparations Fern Thomas Tuchel's 26–Man Squad Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Thomas Tuchel Fern

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