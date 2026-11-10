Manchester United Slump Deepens as Michael Carrick Faces Pressure Over Early Concessions

Manchester United sit third from bottom after one win in 10 games, with head coach Michael Carrick under scrutiny over repeated early concessions.

Manchester United are in deep trouble in the Premier League, and head coach Michael Carrick is under growing scrutiny. Fans who had begun a booze boycott of Old Trafford watched their team slide toward collapse, with the club now third from bottom and inside the relegation zone.

The immediate trigger was a dramatic run of results. In the past six days, Manchester United gave away a two-goal advantage to Roma and to Aston Villa on two occasions, salvaging a win and a draw. The most recent game ended 4-4 against Aston Villa, leaving the club and its supporters searching for answers.

Also read Michael Carrick Job Future Uncertain as Manchester United Enter Relegation Zone

Why Manchester United Keep Conceding Early Goals

Manchester United have repeatedly fallen behind early in matches, and that pattern is the central problem. Against Atletico Madrid they trailed inside the first minute, and against Como they were behind in the second minute.

The Villa match was even worse. Manchester United were two goals down after three minutes and 40 seconds, the earliest that has happened to the club in the Premier League era. The writer argues this pattern reflects the mindset of the players and the game management of Carrick, not simple bad luck.

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Attacking football has brought excitement, but it has not brought stability. Sky Sports broadcasts and an Amazon Prime documentary have captured the chaos live, yet the repeated early deficits show a lack of solid preparation on the training pitch.

Carrick and Cunha Respond to the Crisis

Michael Carrick has acknowledged the problem while defending his approach. Speaking at Carrington on Friday, Carrick said momentum within games, from day to day and game to game, is huge for his squad.

Carrick also said that his players perform best when they do not overthink and instead trust their instincts. He pointed to the match against Roma as an example of that approach working, though the result did not hold up for the full ninety minutes.

Matheus Cunha offered a more direct view. He said the team shows character after conceding, but that doing it before scoring is a route that will not win many games. Cunha said the players must show the mentality to come back, and that they need to start with that mentality from kick-off.

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Relegation Fears and the Road Ahead

Manchester United are in danger of relegation after a start of one win from 10 league games. That is the worst start since Sir Alex Ferguson replaced Ron Atkinson 40 years ago.

For three minutes on Sunday, Manchester United were actually in last place. Sunderland took the lead against Chelsea, while Crystal Palace were still goalless with Liverpool, which left the club momentarily at the bottom before it climbed back to 18th place, one place below Coventry.

Manchester United will remain in the relegation zone for the duration of the international break. The club's owners must now decide whether Carrick can restore the stability of his first four months in charge, when he guided the club to third place and Champions League qualification.

The contrast with the recent past is stark. A week that marked 40 years since Ferguson arrived at the club was celebrated with a dinner attended by many of his most famous players, yet the current squad is struggling to win matches. The fans who have turned to drink in frustration now face a season that is defined by repeated early setbacks.