Manchester United Signs Record Deal with Amazon Prime for All or Nothing Documentary

Manchester United has agreed a record-breaking deal with Amazon Prime to feature in the All or Nothing documentary series, granting exclusive behind-the-scenes access for the 2026-27 season. The deal, worth over £10 million, will show the men's, women's, and academy teams, airing in 2027 in 240 countries.

Manchester United has agreed a landmark deal with Amazon Prime to produce an All or Nothing documentary series, granting unprecedented behind-the-scenes access for the 2026-27 season.

The agreement, valued at over £10 million, surpasses the fees paid to other Premier League clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham for similar projects. This documentary will mark the first time the club has allowed cameras into its inner sanctum, following years of resistance from former head coach Ruben Amorim, who feared it would distract players.

However, with a new era underway and the club returning to the Champions League, United's leadership believes the time is ripe to showcase the club's global appeal and operational transparency. The documentary is set to air in 2027 across 240 countries, chronicling what the club describes as a 'transformative summer' and the subsequent campaign. Filming will begin during pre-season, covering not just the first team but also the women's squad and the academy, highlighting Manchester United's holistic approach to football.

Key figures such as Matheus Cunha, Luke Shaw, and Amad Diallo are expected to feature prominently, offering fans an intimate look at their lives on and off the pitch. The series will be produced by Amazon's Prime Video, known for its acclaimed All or Nothing franchise that has previously documented teams like Manchester City, Tottenham, and the All Blacks.

Tara Erer, head of Prime's UK film and unscripted television, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating that Manchester United is more than a football club; it is a global phenomenon that commands unparalleled passion and history. Toby Craig, United's chief communications officer, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the documentary aligns with the club's desire to be open and transparent with its billion-strong fanbase.

The series will explore the iconic atmosphere at Old Trafford and the daily workings at Carrington, revealing the culture and ambition that define the club. This move comes amid a trend of Premier League clubs monetizing behind-the-scenes content, with Manchester City recently selling access to Pep Guardiola's final seasons for a multi-million-pound sum. United's deal is believed to eclipse even the seven-figure fee Netflix paid for City's treble-winning campaign in 2023, underscoring the immense commercial value of such exclusives.

Critics have noted that the timing of the documentary coincides with United's resurgence under new management and their return to Europe's elite competition. The club hopes to leverage this exposure to strengthen its brand and connect with younger audiences worldwide. While some purists worry about the intrusion of cameras into the dressing room, the club maintains that controlled access will enhance rather than detract from performance.

The All or Nothing series has a track record of balancing drama with authenticity, and United expects this edition to be the most-watched yet. With filming set to begin in the coming months, fans can anticipate a raw, unfiltered look at one of football's most storied institutions as they navigate a pivotal season. The documentary's global release strategy aims to capitalize on United's massive international following, with translations and local adaptations planned for key markets.

Amazon Prime has invested heavily in sports content, including live Premier League broadcasts, and this series complements their strategy to dominate the sports documentary space. For Manchester United, the deal represents a new revenue stream and a chance to control their narrative in an era where behind-the-scenes content is increasingly popular. As the club prepares for a transformative summer, the cameras will be rolling, capturing every triumph, setback, and emotional moment along the way





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