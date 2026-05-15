Manchester United Set to Confire Michael Carrick's Appointment as Head Coach

United are hopeful to confirm the appointment of Michael Carrick as their head coach on a permanent basis before this weekend's game against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United are expecting to confer with Michael Carrick 's appointment as head coach on a full-time basis before their final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Daily Mail Sport exclusively revealed that Carrick is set to continue after United declined Andoni Iraola from Bournemouth, and his representatives are believed to be negotiating a two-year contract with the option to prolong it by another 12 months. United would like to confirm the news prior to the Forest game and Carrick's address to the fans after the match





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Manchester United Michael Carrick Head Coach Announcement Gary Neville Champions League

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