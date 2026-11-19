Mauricio Pochettino's first Manchester United training session leaked via drone footage, raising security concerns ahead of the Liverpool clash at Anfield.

Manchester United are facing significant scrutiny after unauthorized drone footage captured Mauricio Pochettino's initial training session with the squad at their Carrington training complex. The 12-minute video, uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, clearly shows the new head coach and his staff instructing players, representing a major security lapse for the club. This breach occurred just one day after the team paid a £10 million fee to release Pochettino and his support staff from their contracts with the United States Soccer Federation.

Details of the Drone Security Breach

The footage was recorded by a drone hovering near the training ground, capturing tactical drills and player interactions under Pochettino's watch. The video was uploaded to a YouTube channel named CC Overview, which claims the airspace above Carrington is unrestricted and that the operator followed all Civil Aviation Authority rules. The upload included specific timestamps, noting the recording began approximately thirty minutes into the session. This incident has caused embarrassment for Manchester United, who explicitly banned drone usage near the facility six years ago to protect tactical secrets from rivals.

Also read Pochettino Confirms Departure from USMNT to Join Manchester United

Pochettino Coaching Staff and Arrival

Mauricio Pochettino arrived in Manchester on Wednesday evening following the USMNT's match against Haiti. He traveled on a private jet provided by Manchester United, accompanied by analysts and coaches including first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino and conditioning coach Silvia Tuya. Other key members of his staff, such as assistant coach Jesus Perez and goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, were already present at Carrington since the weekend. The full coaching unit, including Pochettino's son Sebastiano, was finally assembled on Thursday for this first joint training session.

Stakeholder Positions on Tactical Security

Manchester United officials have refused to comment on the leak, avoiding direct acknowledgment of the security failure. Conversely, the uploader CC Overview justified the release by stating the drone was operating legally within UK airspace regulations. This stance contrasts sharply with the club's internal protocols, which have included strict signage prohibiting aerial surveillance since 2018. The conflicting narratives highlight the tension between public airspace rights and the private security needs of a top-tier football club preparing for high-stakes matches.

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Impact on Preparing for Liverpool

The leak occurs at a critical juncture as Manchester United prepare for their upcoming Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. While the footage reveals some tactical setups, it is unclear how much strategic advantage Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's staff might derive from the video. The breach threatens to undermine Pochettino's efforts to establish a new culture at the club. He emphasized the importance of creating the right habits and environment for his players to perform without fear during this transition period.

Next Steps for Pochettino at United

Pochettino addressed the internal media team on Thursday, outlining his vision to improve the squad's performance and culture. He stressed that players need freedom to express their talent and that the staff aims to create a supportive platform for them. The head coach reiterated his belief that the team should focus on their potential rather than their current standing in the table. He plans to build a new philosophy from scratch, aiming to lift the team to the positions they deserve within the Premier League structure.