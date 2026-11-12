Manchester United sacks Michael Carrick after worst start since 1986-87

Manchester United have sacked manager Michael Carrick after a disastrous start to the 2026-27 season left the club in the relegation zone. The club confirmed his dismissal in a 142-word statement, with Mauricio Pochettino set to take over.

Manchester United have sacked manager Michael Carrick after a disastrous start to the 2026-27 season. The decision was confirmed in a 142-word statement released at 10.37am by the club's communications department.

United sit in the relegation zone with as many as 10 matches played for the first time since 1986-87. That woeful start forced the club to part ways with Ron Atkinson and usher Ferguson in. Carrick oversaw just one league victory in 10, meaning United became the first team since Arsenal in 1953-54 to boast such a measly record after finishing inside the top three the previous season.

Also read Manchester United fires Michael Carrick after worst Premier League start

Mauricio Pochettino Linked With Manchester United Job

The club has reached a verbal agreement with Mauricio Pochettino, the US national team boss, and made a formal approach to US Soccer on Wednesday. Pochettino faces a nightmare start as he will take charge of a USA game in the early hours of Wednesday, cutting preparation time for his debut trip to Liverpool. Rio Ferdinand, who played alongside Carrick at Man United, has called for 'a face' to explain the decision. He compared the club's statement to ChatGPT.

'Man United statement like Chat GPT… I wanna hear a voice! ' Ferdinand wrote. 'I want to see a face to this…' Ferdinand's 142-word statement was sent by the communications department and no message came from club chiefs. Man United's key decision makers, including chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox, have not issued a message following the decision to part ways with Carrick.

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Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was also not named in the club's statement. Carrick succeeded Ruben Amorim in January 2026, having previously stepped in on an interim basis in 2021. He oversaw two victories and a draw during that period before Ralf Rangnick came in and quickly sapped that momentum. He was appointed until the end of the 2025-26 season, but his stellar work in the role meant few scoffed at INEOS for handing Carrick the job full-time.

He was offered a two-year contract in May. United finished third in the Premier League last season, winning 12 out of their remaining 17 games of the 2025-26 season and accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period. No team collected more points than United after Carrick's arrival, but they also earned 12.7 points more than they were expected based on Opta's models. Manchester City were the next highest with 5.1.

Moreover, eight of their 12 league wins under Carrick last season were by one goal. Only Napoli (nine) recorded more by such a slim margin in Europe's top five leagues during that time. It had to be an aggressive but astute summer window, yet United meekly dipped their toe in the transfer market.

Manchester United Transfer Market Failures Exposed

They sought to operate without breaking the bank, retooling Carrick's midfield after Casemiro's exit via the signings of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba for a combined $203 million. Other position groups were left untouched, though, leaving United perilously short in some areas of the pitch.

This, combined with Carrick's tactical shortcomings, an inability to establish balance with his new signings and injuries to a couple of integral figures, saw the manager's once-outstanding record quickly evolve into one of indifference. The club sought to rebuild its attack and midfield in back-to-back summers, but left its defense pretty much untouched.

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While it's not merely the quality of the defensive personnel that has led to a wretched campaign to date, the underperformance of previously imperative figures, like Lisandro Martínez, has been a key contributing factor. They've conceded 30 goals in all competitions so far-the joint-highest among teams competing in Europe's top five leagues. Supporters have almost grown numb to nadirs, with apathy and nihilism surely more appealing than ever.

Manchester United Relegation Fears Mount

Now, there's a genuine fear that United could be playing Championship soccer next season. Tottenham Hotspur aren't the behemoth that United are, yet the Lilywhites, who survived by the skin of their teeth last term, highlighted that the Premier League's financial juggernauts are not immune to such a fate. The November international break is so often a perilous time for Premier League managers, and among those to fall during the latest interval is Michael Carrick.

He has succumbed to the poisoned chalice, having ignited a remarkable upsurge during the second half of last season to steer the Red Devils back into the Champions League via a third-place finish. Many believe that a sustained ascent to the promised land simply isn't feasible with a combination of the Glazers and INEOS at the helm.

They'd seemingly stumbled into utopia with Carrick, but the former United midfielder has merely become the latest fall guy in an institution clouded by incompetence. The club stated that it was 'now looking forward to a big summer' ahead of a 2026-27 campaign that was bound to be much more demanding, given the heightened expectations and extra rigors of playing Champions League soccer. There have been plenty of smug 'I told you so!

' folk lapping up United's demise at the start of the 2026-27 season. Those who dug a little deeper than the average Joe would've defined Carrick's fast start on the Old Trafford touchline as unsustainable, and they've certainly been proven right. Carrick was pictured arriving at Carrington on Thursday morning before his sacking was confirmed.

The club's statement read: 'After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with dignity. '