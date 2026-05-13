Manchester United's leadership team recommend Michael Carrick as permanent head coach

Manchester United's leadership team are set to recommend the club appoint Michael Carrick as permanent head coach at a meeting later this week. Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox have been impressed by United's upturn in form under their former player, who was given the job for the rest of the season following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. They are expected to tell co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that Carrick, 44, is their preferred choice to take the job, and that his coaching staff - which includes former England assistant manager Steve Holland - should also remain at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 's leadership team are set to recommend the club appoint Michael Carrick as permanent head coach at a meeting later this week. Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox have been impressed by United's upturn in form under their former player , who was given the job for the rest of the season following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

They are expected to tell co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that Carrick, 44, is their preferred choice to take the job, and that his coaching staff - which includes former England assistant manager Steve Holland - should also remain at Old Trafford. While sources have disclosed that a final decision remains outstanding, all signs are now pointing to the former midfielder, who enjoyed a glittering career at United as a player.

Ratcliffe is expected to have the final say, with his INEOS operation taking over football operations from majority owners the Glazer family. Man United's leadership team will recommend that Michael Carrick is appointed as permanent head coach





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Manchester United Michael Carrick Permanent Head Coach Leadership Team Jason Wilcox Omar Berrada Sir Jim Ratcliffe INEOS Football Operations Majority Owners Former Player Glittering Career Champions League Spot Rapid Improvement In Form Bumpy Road Appointment Final Decision

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