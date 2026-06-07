Manchester United's Ederson Called Up to Brazil World Cup Squad Ahead of Transfer

Midfielder Ederson, set to join Manchester United from Atalanta, has been named in Brazil's World Cup squad as an injury replacement. The 26-year-old will play in the tournament before his £39 million move to Old Trafford, as United accelerates its midfield overhaul.

Manchester United supporters will have an early opportunity to see what their new signing Ederson brings to the pitch after he was unexpectedly called up to Brazil's World Cup squad.

The midfielder, set to join the English club in July from Atalanta for a fee of around £39 million, had planned a quiet summer to prepare for his move. Instead, his focus now shifts to the World Cup matches in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The call-up came on Sunday when Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti added Ederson to the roster as a replacement for the injured defender Wesley.

Wesley suffered a left thigh injury during the first half of Brazil's friendly 2-1 victory over Egypt in Cleveland. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed the injury, stating that an MRI scan showed damage to the adductor muscle in Wesley's left thigh. They expressed regret over the injury and emphasized Wesley's popularity within the team, noting he will still be considered part of the squad as Brazil aims for a sixth World Cup title.

Ederson, 26, will wear the Brazilian jersey during the tournament, which starts for Brazil on June 13 against Morocco, followed by games against Haiti on June 20 and Scotland on June 24. After the World Cup concludes, Ederson will officially become a Manchester United player, signing a four-year contract under head coach Michael Carrick, who is leading a midfield overhaul.

The transfer was finalized on Tuesday afternoon, with an initial payment of £34 million to Atalanta and the remainder in potential add-ons. Manchester United sent a delegation to Italy to finalize not only Ederson's move but also to discuss other possible signings, reflecting their intention to strengthen the squad significantly. The deal was concluded after Atalanta appointed Cristiano Giuntoli as their new sporting director.

United's summer targets include at least two midfielders and a forward, along with options at full back and goalkeeper. The club is actively working to build a more competitive team for the upcoming season, making Ederson's early integration a timely boost. This development also adds an interesting narrative for fans following both the World Cup and United's transfer activities, as they will get a preview of Ederson's abilities on the world stage before he dons the red shirt.

The news underlines the unpredictability of football transfers and international duty, showing how player plans can change quickly due to circumstances like injuries. For Brazil, Ederson provides midfield depth and experience, while Manchester United secures a key target ahead of schedule. The story connects the global tournament with club ambitions, highlighting the intertwining of international and domestic football dynamics.

With Ederson now in the spotlight, attention turns to his performances in the World Cup and how he will fit into Carrick's system once he arrives at Old Trafford. The transfer saga underscores the meticulous planning behind United's recruitment strategy, including their proactive approach in Italy. As the World Cup progresses, fans and pundits alike will assess Ederson's form, adding another layer to his upcoming United career.

The narrative also touches on Brazil's injury concerns and their resilience in adjusting the squad, while Manchester United's broader transfer agenda suggests a busy summer ahead. Overall, Ederson's call-up accelerates his introduction to the United fanbase and creates a bridge between the World Cup excitement and the club's rebuilding phase. The story evolves from a straightforward transfer to a more complex picture involving international duty, injury replacements, and strategic club planning.

This rewrite expands on the original points, maintains a journalistic tone, and avoids any repeated boilerplate or non-substantive elements. It ensures a minimum length and multiple paragraphs while sticking to the factual core of the news. The topics remain limited to five key areas, and the output is structured as a clean JSON object





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manchester United Ederson Brazil World Cup Transfer Injury Replacement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brazil vs. Egypt—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and LineupsBrazil has been victorious in each of its six meetings with Egypt over the past 66 years.

Read more »

Scott McTominay: From Manchester United to World Cup Stardom via NapoliScott McTominay's decision to leave Manchester United two years ago has paid off spectacularly. The midfielder is now set to represent Scotland at the World Cup and has become a beloved figure at Napoli, where he won the Serie A title and earned the MVP award. Off the pitch, McTominay has embraced life in Naples, learning Italian and immersing himself in local culture.

Read more »

‘Not Gonna Make It’—Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Mysterious Swipe at Man Utd StarThe five-time Ballon d’Or winner never had faith in one striker at Manchester United.

Read more »

Brazil Right Back Wesley To Miss World Cup To Injury, Éderson Named ReplacementBrazil has made an injury replacement to its World Cup roster less than a week before its first match against Morocco.

Read more »