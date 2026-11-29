Reports indicate that Manchester United players are calling for accountability from club ownership and management following a prolonged period of poor performance and managerial instability.

A large number of Manchester United players are reportedly desperate to see those in charge at Old Trafford held accountable for the team’s decline in recent years.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are now on their fourth permanent manager since 2024, with Mauricio Pochettino the latest boss in the firing line after failing to win any of his first three matches across all competitions. While many fans have blamed the players, who undoubtedly have some responsibility for the poor on-field performances, some have also called out the leadership team at Old Trafford to demand some accountability for the years of decisions that have left the club in this current state.

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“There is something else at this club and what comes to our mind what happened with Ralf Rangnick in that famous press conference talking about many United problems,” Romano explained. “Those problems are still here because it can’t be only the manager. That’s the feeling at Manchester United.