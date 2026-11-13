Manchester United names USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino as its manager

Mauricio Pochettino is out as head coach of the U.S. men's national soccer team. Pochettino led the U.S. to the round of 16 at last year's World Cup. He's departing to coach Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino is out as head coach of the U.S. men's national soccer team. Pochettino led the U.S. to the round of 16 at last year's World Cup.

He's departing to coach Manchester United. Mauricio Pochettino took over as coach of the U.S. men's national team in 2024 and led the USMNT to a Round of 16 finish in the 2026 World Cup. Last August, Pochettino signed an extension to lead the team through the 2030 World Cup. He's departing to coach Manchester United.

Also read Manchester United fires Michael Carrick as head coach, lines up US coach Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino, who took over an ailing U.S. men's national soccer team in 2024 and led the squad to a Round of 16 finish in the 2026 World Cup, is departing to take over as coach of famed Manchester United. Pochettino was the highest-profile manager the U.S. had ever hired. His aggressive attacking style of play won praise from his players and fans alike.

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At the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT finished first in its group and won its first knockout-round game since 2002. Pochettino's three wins were the most at any World Cup by a USMNT coach. As a player, he represented Argentina in the 2002 World Cup and played in soccer leagues in Spain and France. As a coach, he managed some of Europe's most recognizable clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Last August, he signed an extension to lead the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup, giving him a full four-year cycle to build the team into a true contender. Pochettino will lead the U.S. for two more games — against Haiti in the coming days — before departing for Manchester United.