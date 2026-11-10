Manchester United Managerial Crisis Michael Carrick Faces Sacking Amid Relegation Danger

Michael Carrick is under intense pressure at Manchester United as the club considers his removal during the international break. With the team in the relegation zone, potential replacements like Mauricio Pochettino are being evaluated.

Michael Carrick arrived at Manchester United's training ground at 7:15am on Tuesday, a timing that coincided with intense speculation regarding his future as head coach. The club's hierarchy is reportedly leaning toward installing a new manager during the upcoming international break, marking a critical juncture for the struggling Premier League side. This potential change follows a precarious position for the team, which has dropped into the relegation zone despite securing a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Carrick Faces Precarious Position at Manchester United

The current situation leaves the 45-year-old manager with only one victory from ten Premier League games this season, representing United's worst start in forty years since Sir Alex Ferguson replaced Ron Atkinson. Despite the grim statistics, Carrick is expected to conduct training sessions as usual this morning, though with a reduced squad due to international duties. Senior officials, including CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, are scheduled to hold a video conference with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe today to discuss the path forward.

Also read Michael Carrick Rejects Resignation Amid Manchester United Relegation Zone Crisis

Pochettino Emerges as Front Runner for United Role

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the new frontrunner to replace Carrick, bringing extensive top-level coaching experience to the table. The Argentine manager currently leads the United States national team, but his contract features a £7million release clause that could facilitate his move to Old Trafford. Pochettino has been strongly linked with the job on multiple occasions, previously being considered when Erik ten Hag was appointed in 2022 and again following the Dutch manager's dismissal.

Competing Candidates Include Howe and Nagelsmann

Other potential replacements under consideration include Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, who were both in the mix when United granted Carrick additional time to turn the season around. Eddie Howe, currently at Newcastle United, would cost approximately £3million in compensation according to the terms of his departure. Julian Nagelsmann is available after leaving his role as head coach of the German national team in the summer following their elimination from the World Cup.

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United Seek Change Before Anfield Visit

Insiders suggest that while no final decision has been reached and some consider sacking rumors premature, the expectation is that a new coach will take charge for the visit to Anfield next Sunday. This potential turnover would mean searching for the eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired thirteen and a half years ago. Carrick had previously secured a two-year contract in May after guiding the club to third place and Champions League qualification, losing only two of his seventeen games as head coach.

Season Performance and Public Defiance

The current season has unraveled alarmingly, with Carrick's only two wins in fifteen games across all competitions coming against newly promoted Ipswich and Sabah of Azerbaijan. Despite the chaos, Carrick remained defiant after the Villa draw, stating that quitting was not an option. He emphasized his commitment to changing the club's direction, insisting that they must win games regardless of the difficult situation they currently face.