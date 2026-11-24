The FA overturned Leny Yoro's one-match suspension for a red card against Liverpool, allowing the defender to face Brentford.

Leny Yoro's one-match suspension has been officially removed by the Football Association following a successful appeal lodged by Manchester United. The governing body confirmed that the French defender will now be available for selection for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Brentford at Old Trafford this Saturday. This reversal nullifies the red card issued during the match against Liverpool on Sunday, 22 November, which had originally forced Yoro to miss his next scheduled game.

Red Card Appeal Overturned By Officials

The Independent Regulatory Commission reviewed the incident and determined that the dismissal was wrongful. A formal statement from the Football Association read: 'Leny Yoro's one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim for wrongful dismissal. The Manchester United player was sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity during their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday 22 November.' The commission further noted that written reasons for this decision will be published at a later date.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United Collapse: Liverpool Win 2-0 After Leny Yoro Red Card

During the match, referee Sam Barrott produced a straight red card for Yoro in the eighth minute for a challenge on Alexander Isak. Manchester United maintained that the tackle did not constitute a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity because Liverpool goalkeeper Senne Lammens was in a position to reach the ball first. The club argued that the incident was not a clear penalty situation, despite the initial ruling that suggested otherwise.

Pochettino Criticizes Refereeing Decisions

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed significant frustration regarding the referee's handling of the game, particularly in his first match in charge of the club. Pochettino pointed out a lack of consistency in officiating, noting that no action was taken for a similar incident involving Jeremy Jacquet and Bryan Mbeumo in the Liverpool penalty area earlier in the match. He described the red card as a situation that completely altered the narrative and tactical plan of the game.

Advertisement

'It's not okay to start a game in the Premier League with this situation,' Pochettino stated. 'The game changed completely after eight minutes. Now we can explain everything, but the damage is done - it's so painful.' The coach emphasized that Yoro's challenge was unintentional and stemmed from a normal footballing scenario. He argued that video evidence clearly showed Yoro never intended to make contact with Isak, as the ball was destined for the goalkeeper.

Pochettino also highlighted the severity of the team's performance drop following the dismissal. He acknowledged that even the world's best teams struggle to maintain composure and tactical structure when playing with ten men from the start. 'If you review the VAR you can see for sure, he never had the intention to connect with Isak. If you look before, in the sixth minute, Jacquet on Mbeumo, that was a penalty. We were punished badly and they were not punished, that is the truth.'

Historical Context Of United Disputes

This appeal success marks the third instance in the past 14 months where Manchester United has been adversely affected by match official decisions. In September, former Professional Game Match Officials Limited chief Howard Webb apologized to the club after Erling Haaland's winning goal for Manchester City was allowed to stand following an incorrect Video Assistant Referee ruling. The officials had erroneously determined that Enzo Fernandez was not interfering with play during an offside position challenge.

Additionally, during the previous season, Webb acknowledged an error in judgment when officials failed to send off Brentford captain Nathan Collins for a foul on Bryan Mbeumo. That incident contributed to a 3-1 loss for Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium. The resolution of Yoro's suspension provides some relief to the squad, though the team remains focused on rectifying the outcomes of previous controversial matches.

Advertisement

Impact On Upcoming Brentford Fixture

The lifting of the suspension means Leny Yoro can return to the starting lineup for the critical Premier League clash against Brentford. His availability strengthens the defensive options for Mauricio Pochettino as the team seeks to rebound from the heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. Dominik Szoboszlai had scored Liverpool's first goal from the resulting free kick immediately after Yoro's dismissal, compounding the difficulty for the ten-man United side.

Pochettino urged his players to remain calm despite the painful results and controversial circumstances surrounding recent games. He reiterated that the unfair nature of the situations did not excuse the performance but provided context for the team's struggles. With Yoro reinstated, United aims to stabilize their defensive performance and improve their standing in the league as they continue their season under new management.