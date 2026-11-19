Manchester United reported a £3m operating loss for Q1 2024-25 despite revenue rising to £146.1m. New coach Mauricio Pochettino's arrival and rising player wages drive up costs.

Manchester United released their financial results for the first quarter ending September 30, revealing an operating loss of £3m. This marks a sharp decline from the £13m operating profit recorded during the same period last year. The club reported total revenues of £146.1m, an increase from the £140.3m seen twelve months prior.

Managerial Costs and Strategic Shifts

These financial figures do not include the £15m spent to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach. The sum covers £10m paid to the US Soccer Federation to release Pochettino and his staff, plus an additional £5m to Michael Carrick and his backroom team. United acted early in the season to address the drop in form that saw the team slide into the relegation zone under Carrick.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Leaves USMNT to Become Manchester United Head Coach on Nov. 18

The club is now focused on improving results under the Argentine manager. Sources indicate Pochettino will be given a modest transfer budget in January to sign a striker, left-back, and centre-back. This strategic shift aims to reverse the poor form that triggered the managerial change.

Stakeholder Positions and Leadership Views

Co-owner Avram Glazer recently stated that the club's value is not dependent on success on the pitch. This comment coincided with the release of these financial results, which highlight the financial stability of the organization despite on-field struggles. The Glazers have emphasized sustainable growth over immediate sporting success.

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Chief executive Omar Berrada commented that revenue remains strong and on track. He stated the club is pleased to welcome Pochettino and his staff, prioritizing support to improve performances. Berrada noted they aim to grow sustainably while addressing operational needs.

Operational Efficiency and Revenue Breakdown

Sources insist the results demonstrate the benefits of cost-cutting measures implemented by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos. Operational efficiency has reportedly improved, even as employee benefit expenses rose to £79.9m. This £6.3m increase was driven primarily by a 25% rise in players' wages after qualifying for the Champions League.

Revenue streams showed mixed results. Broadcast income rose by £5.3m, retail sales increased by £1.3m, and matchday revenue grew by £0.6m. However, sponsorship revenue fell by £1.4m. This decline occurred despite a new training kit deal with Betway, largely because United played individual pre-season friendlies instead of embarking on a summer tour.

Debt Restructuring and Future Financial Guidance

United's borrowing has increased by 19% compared to last year. The club's historic US dollar debt rose by $125m to $775m, equivalent to £577.4m. This change resulted from the refinancing of senior secured notes maturing in June 2026, which increased the debt from £481.2m previously.

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Despite the higher principal, the net cost of financing this debt dropped from £21.4m to £14.5m. Borrowing on the revolving credit facility also decreased to £207.1m from £268m a year ago. The club reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of £740m to £760m, aiming to maintain financial health while supporting Pochettino's new era.