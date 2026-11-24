Mauricio Pochettino addresses Manchester United's dire position in the Premier League following a 4-0 loss to Liverpool, which leaves them near the relegation zone and raises concerns about the club's future stability.

Bruno Fernandes’s focus is on winning games rather than any new contract. Perhaps that should be the message for some of his teammates.

| Carl Recine/Getty Images Even as an arch-optimist, that cuddling figure with a box of lemons on his desk to absorb all the negative energy, Mauricio Pochettino still couldn’t shake the grim consequences staring back at Manchester United.when confronted with the question of whether the club is in a relegation battle after a 4–0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday left United as low as 19th in the Premier League table with more than a third of season now in the books.

Also read Liverpool Beat Manchester United 4-0 in Pochettino's Disastrous Debut at Anfield

The Red Devils have not been relegated from England’s top flight since 1974, when Pochettino was just two years old, and it’s been 40 years since they were faced with this threat this late into a season. United’s current reality may be in the depths of the division but what awaits them in May is still in the realm of speculation.

’s supercomputer offers the best guess of how that could shake out, which should at least restore some of Pochettino’s signature positivity, if only modestly.ranked as one of the 10 richest on the planet , to find themselves seriously threatened by the prospect of finishing 18th or lower in the Premier League is a damning indictment on every layer of the operation.

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“We’re at the lowest we’ve ever been and no-one’s coming to save us,” Kobbie Mainoo grimly warned after the weekend’s latest humiliation. “There are no helping hands coming, so we’ve got to work together, lean on each other, keep working and hopefully it will come good. It’s all about character now. ” It may also be about the quality in the rest of the division.

At this point, United’s best hope could be the chance of three clubs simply being worse. As it stands, onlyside which finished sixth in last season’s EFL Championship is given significantly better odds of surviving the Premier League than this iteration of Manchester United.may have put Manchester United to the sword, a feat that would once have defined that season’s most serious title contenders, but Andoni Iraola’s side remain outsiders in the conversation for top spot.

’s sustained dip in recent weeks—before what many expect to be a far more permanent punishment from the independent commission—has emboldened Arsenal’s title defense, while evenFor all the eye-catching results the Seagulls have accrued this season before the unexpected setback against Hull on Sunday, it isMarco Rose’s south coast outfit started the season slowly from a purely results perspective but—one drubbing against Chelsea aside—have consistently been creating better chances than the ones they limit their rivals to. In fact, the Cherries boast the third-best expected goal difference in the entire division and are now reaping the rewards of those firm foundations with a run of nine successive wins across all competitions.

While focus is naturally diverted toward either end of the table, the race for Champions League qualification could soon become an intriguing subplot to follow this season. With Manchester City almost certain to be forcibly removed from the conversation—and England favorites to once again attain five qualification slots—there will likely be two spots up for grabs to go alongside Arsenal, Brighton and Liverpool.

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Bournemouth would be one of the leading contenders for those vacant positions but the race below the Cherries is fierce. Everyone from Leeds United—a club whose manager Daniel Farke was facing criticism from fans earlier this same month—to a rejuventated Tottenham Hotspur cannot yet be ruled out of contention. Champions League qualification was a prequisite of Xabi Alonso’s appointment at Chelsea over the summer, with faint title aspirations a potential bonus.

Yet, the Blues have lost three of their last four league games, the only exception being the ultimate gimmee of a home fixture against Manchester United. Theboiling point but concerns will only grow if Alonso can’t find a way of solidifying a team he freely describes as “fragile. ”Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC.

He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment.

He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.