Manchester United are reportedly considering a major managerial change that could involve paying over $10 million to secure Mauricio Pochettino, a move that highlights the club's pattern of expensive and often short-lived appointments compared to the low-cost interim success of Michael Carrick.

Man Utd potentially have a big decision to make. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images , David Berding/USSF/Getty Images , Ivan Romano/Getty Images It would reportedly cost more than $10 million for Manchester United to extract a willing Mauricio Pochettino from his U.S. men’s national team contract, yet the sought-after Argentine isn’t nearly the most expensive candidate on the club’s shortlist.

If Manchester United decide to fire Michael Carrick when co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe hosts CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox in Monaco later this week, it is crucial that the club gets the next managerial appointment right.finishes, plus four semifinals and a final—that is something United have struggled with. It often comes with a consequence of great expense, which is not a good look when other costs generally have been stripped back.

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Erik ten Hag ultimately won two trophies—the Carabao Cup in 2022–23 and the FA Cup in 2023–24—putting the Dutchman among only six managers in the club’s history to have done so.considered replacing Ten Hag in the summer of 2024, before deciding to stick, extending his contract and firing him anyway within four months at a cost of £14.5 million . It cost £11 million to break Ruben Amorim out of his Sporting CP contract as a replacement, and another £16 million to fire him after 14 months.

Former United captain Carrick was unattached when he returned to Old Trafford as interim manager last January, costing the club nothing to appoint. Seemingly on a lower salary than his two most recent predecessors, a payout to him would also be less. Should he, the final amount would be confirmed when United’s 2026–27 accounts are published towards the end of next year. A clause makes Mauricio Pochettino available for a set price.

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| Omar Vega/Getty Images Breaking a new manager out of an existing contract with another employer is always going to carry a cost. Mauricio Pochettino has, having been of general interest to Manchester United for some 10 years already, but is under contract with U.S. Soccer. The Argentine only signed that deal in August, following the expiration of his previous terms at the end of the 2026 World Cup.

It has given him greater influence over the long-term development of soccer in America, but there is a predetermined buyout clause that Manchester United might not consider astronomical for a manager of his experience and reputation.reports an amount set at $10 million, although that would increase by “millions more dollars” to also extract Pochettino’s trusted coaching staff. Julian Nagelsmann is one of a few unattached options.

| Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images The figure for Pochettino—without accounting for his staff—is less than half what it has been reported it might cost to poachfrom Aston Villa. Even with Pochettino’s staff included, it would still only be a fraction of the price.to discuss long-term strategy beyond his current terms due to expire in 2029. There is no set clause for Emery andis another linked with the job at Old Trafford.

The 48-year-old Englishman remains out of work after quitting Newcastle United in July, but the terms of his exit included a compensation sum owed to the Magpies should he quickly be hired by another club or national team.to be around £3 million by the end of October. The compensation timeline is expected to expire completely before the current season is up.

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The price for Howe is relatively nominal and getting smaller, but Manchester United would not have to pay a penny in compensation should a deal be struck with eitherhad paid a world-record compensation fee in 2021, estimated at the time to be worth around $30 million, to take the German from RB Leipzig. But his resignation following Germany’s shock elimination from the 2026 World Cup in the round of 32 means he is available for no cost.

Conte is in a similar situation. The Italian, who has won six league championships as a manager in Italy and England, left Napoli in May and has not yet returned to work. , the choice pushed by former sporting director Dan Ashworth to replace Ten Hag in 2024, would also be a no-cost option. The formerJamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC.

Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.