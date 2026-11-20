A drone operator named Colin has apologized and removed footage of Mauricio Pochettino's first Manchester United training session at Carrington, calling it a major judgment error.

Manchester United officials have responded to a significant security breach after a drone operator filmed Mauricio Pochettino during his inaugural training session at the Carrington training facility. The incident occurred on the Argentine manager's first official day with the club, raising serious concerns about perimeter security and the protection of tactical information. The drone pilot, who goes by the name Colin and operates a YouTube channel called CC Overview, has since removed the video and issued a public apology for the unauthorized recording.

Operator Apologizes For Unauthorized Filming

The individual responsible for the footage, known only as Colin, stated that his actions were a total error of judgment rather than a malicious attempt to compromise team secrets. In a detailed statement released on Friday morning, the pilot insisted that while his flight complied with Civil Aviation Authority regulations regarding airspace, he fully acknowledged that filming the session was unethical. He clarified that he had no involvement from Liverpool Football Club or any other competing team in the decision to record at the training ground.

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Colin explained that his initial intention was simply to capture images of Mauricio Pochettino wearing the United training kit for supporters, based on a mistaken assumption that no meaningful tactical drills would have begun by the time he arrived. He admitted to wrongly presuming that the session would have been open to various media outlets and that the activity would be limited to harmless warm-ups. The pilot emphasized that he had spent the past four years building his reputation on his channel and deeply regretted damaging his standing through this incident.

Tactical Details Exposed In 12 Minute Video

The removed video, which lasted approximately twelve minutes, clearly depicted Mauricio Pochettino instructing the squad alongside his newly assembled coaching staff. The footage captured the presence of head coach Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino, and conditioning coach Silvia Tuya. This visual exposure revealed the complete structure of Pochettino's new backroom team shortly after they arrived in Manchester to begin their tenure with the English club.

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The arrival of the coaching group followed their departure from the United States Soccer Federation, a move facilitated by a £10 million buyout payment from Manchester United. While Mauricio Pochettino, Miguel D'Agostino, and Silvia Tuya arrived via a private jet provided by the club shortly before noon on Thursday, other staff members had already been on site. Jesus Perez, Toni Jimenez, and Sebastiano Pochettino had permission from the US Soccer Federation to leave after the first-leg match against Haiti in Miami and were already at the facility when the new manager began his work.

Security Protocols And Future Implications

Manchester United has a long-standing protocol regarding aerial surveillance at their training complex, having installed strict warning signs in 2018 that prohibit drone use and threaten prosecution. The club regularly utilizes its own drones for training footage but maintains rigorous controls to prevent leaked information from reaching rivals. Despite these measures, the breach highlights the difficulty of securing airspace around high-profile sports facilities. The club has declined to comment on whether they have contacted the operator or involved Greater Manchester Police in the investigation.

Mauricio Pochettino has already begun addressing the media team to outline his vision for transforming the squad's performance culture. He emphasized that creating specific habits and principles is the highest priority to ensure the team competes to win every single game. The manager stated that he views the current situation in the Premier League as a mistake in perception and urged the focus to remain on the immense potential of the players and the club.

The breach occurs just days before Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match in charge, which is scheduled to take place at Anfield against Liverpool Football Club on Sunday. The pilot explicitly stated that his actions were not intended to influence the outcome of this upcoming fixture or any other match. As the club prepares for this critical test, the management will likely review security procedures to prevent similar unauthorized recordings from occurring in the future.