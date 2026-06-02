Manchester United have finalized their first summer transfer, securing Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta for £38 million. The 26-year-old will join in July on a four-year contract, as head coach Michael Carrick looks to overhaul the midfield.

Manchester United have completed their first transfer of the summer, securing Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta in a deal worth up to £38 million. The 26-year-old will officially join the club in July, signing a four-year contract as head coach Michael Carrick begins reshaping the midfield.

The agreement includes an initial fee of £34 million, with the remaining £4 million in performance-related add-ons. United acted swiftly to finalize the transfer, sending a delegation to Italy to negotiate not only for Ederson but also to explore other potential targets. The deal gained momentum after Atalanta appointed Cristiano Guintoli as sporting director last week, paving the way for the midfielder's departure. Ederson's arrival comes as Manchester United prioritize reinforcing the center of the pitch.

With Casemiro having left the club and Manuel Ugarte's future uncertain, only Kobbie Mainoo remains as a recognized natural first-team central midfielder. The club is actively seeking at least two midfield additions this summer, along with a forward, competition at full-back, and a goalkeeper. Ederson's versatility and defensive acumen are expected to provide stability, allowing Carrick to implement a more dynamic system.

The Brazilian had been omitted from Atalanta's starting lineup in their final Serie A match against Fiorentina, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Then-Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino acknowledged the situation, stating, Not fielding Ederson was a mutual decision. There are ongoing developments related to the transfer market. The fact that he is being tracked by such an important club should be a source of pride.

United's pursuit of midfield reinforcements extends beyond Ederson. The club has expressed interest in several other players, but negotiations have proven challenging. West Ham's relegation has weakened their stance over Mateus Fernandes, as they need to raise over £100 million in player sales. Newcastle's valuation of Sandro Tonali remains prohibitive, while Brighton are difficult to negotiate with for Carlos Baleba.

United's ideal targets have included Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid and Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, but the latter is expected to join rivals Manchester City if a fee can be agreed. Forest are reportedly seeking £125 million for Anderson, but City see a deal closer to £90 million. Ederson's signing marks a crucial first step in United's summer rebuild, providing Carrick with a reliable option in midfield as the club aims to improve on last season's performance





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