Manchester United have triggered a 12-month extension for captain Bruno Fernandes, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028 and securing a potential transfer fee while focusing on survival.

Manchester United have officially triggered a 12-month extension clause in the contract of their captain, Bruno Fernandes. This administrative move secures the Portuguese midfielder's services at Old Trafford until June 30, 2028. The decision comes after Fernandes recently placed negotiations for a new long-term deal on hold to prioritize the club's immediate struggles.

Fernandes Contract Extension Until 2028

The activation of this specific clause ensures that the star player cannot negotiate with foreign clubs starting from January 1. Furthermore, the extension prevents him from leaving the club as a free agent in the upcoming summer window. This contractual safeguard guarantees that Manchester United will receive a transfer fee should they decide to sell the midfielder at the end of the current season.

Also read Ex-Man Utd Teammate Reveals Bruno Fernandes’s Reaction to Michael Carrick Firing

Although the club and the player have agreed to pause talks, both parties intend to return to the negotiating table in the future. The current priority remains lifting the team away from the Premier League relegation zone. Fernandes originally joined Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for a deal worth up to £68 million.

Captain Focuses On Survival Over Negotiations

Fernandes addressed the situation upon his return to face his former club, Sporting Lisbon, in a Wednesday Champions League match that ended in a 2-2 draw at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. He confirmed that the club offered a new contract, viewing it as clear evidence of their desire to retain his services. However, he emphasized that neither he nor the club believed it was the appropriate time to engage in contract discussions.

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The midfielder explained that initial talks occurred at the end of last season and at the beginning of the current term. Given the difficult context surrounding the team and the club's performance, he chose to set those matters aside. He stated that the most important objective right now is for the club to get back to winning games.

Pochettino Assesses Fitness Ahead Of Brentford

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has highlighted the importance of Fernandes as a key figure in the dressing room. The captain recently marked the start of Pochettino's tenure by scoring the first penalty of his reign against Sporting. Despite a challenging start to this season, which included being dropped for a defeat to Bournemouth, he recovered form with two goals and a man-of-the-match display in Lisbon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Red Devils face Brentford at home on Saturday. However, Fernandes is currently a doubt for this fixture due to health issues. He missed training on Friday after returning from Portugal with a virus and finishing the previous match with additional problems.

Coach Rules Out Risks For Upcoming Match

Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on the captain's availability, noting that the player is affected by the virus contracted in Portugal. The head coach confirmed that Fernandes was unable to participate in the recent training session due to these physical concerns. The medical staff will assess his condition throughout the day and into the next morning before making a final decision.

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Pochettino emphasized that the club will not take any risks with the captain's health situation. The coaching staff will pay close attention to his recovery over the weekend. This cautious approach ensures that Fernandes will only play if he is fully fit to compete against Brentford.