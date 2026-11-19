A star-studded benefit concert will take place at Co-Op Live in Manchester on Feb. 3, 2027. Features Bob Geldof and video messages from Paul McCartney to aid Ukrainian victims.

A major international benefit concert is scheduled to take place at Co-Op Live in Manchester, U.K., on Feb. 3, 2027. This significant musical event aims to raise essential funds for the women and children affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The performance comes nearly five years into the conflict against aggressor Russia.

Confirmed Lineup and Live Performers

The event will feature extensive sets from a diverse array of renowned artists. Confirmed live performers include Bob Geldof, members of The Doobie Brothers, and Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde. Additional acts slated for the stage are the Lathums, Nick Lowe, and Inspiral Carpets. The bill also includes Lottery Winners, Brooke Combe, Chris Difford, and Midge Ure. Other participating musicians are Alabama 3, Graham Parker, and Johnny & the Hardiwickes. Further acts include The Molotovs, Yee Loi, The Blockheads, and Joe King Carraskco. The lineup is rounded out by Springbok Nude Girls, Within Temptation, Davina Michelle, Boombox, and Schmalgauzen. A special Songs for Ukraine Choir and the London Metropolitan Orchestra will also perform.

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Star Video Appearances and Paul McCartney Link

While a primary headliner has not yet been officially announced, the show will include high-profile video contributions. Sir Paul McCartney is confirmed to provide a video appearance. Other global stars sending video messages include Barbra Streisand, Sean Penn, and Huey Lewis & the News. Ukrainian rockers Okean Elzy and Ron Sexsmith are also scheduled to appear virtually. The connection to Paul McCartney is significant given his past humanitarian efforts. McCartney previously performed at the Paul McCartney Got Back Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on May 13th, 2022.

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Harvey Goldsmith On Concert Urgency and Goals

Live Aid producer Harvey Goldsmith emphasized the critical nature of this upcoming event. He stated he was pleased to help children and communities in Ukraine. Goldsmith noted the war has lasted far too long. He highlighted that more children are suffering as a direct result of the conflict. The concert aims to highlight their plight on a global stage. Goldsmith urged the public to stand together. He believes the event will help pressure leaders to stop the war. The goal is to draw immediate attention to the human cost of the ongoing aggression.

Impact on Victims and Future Steps

This benefit show is designed to provide tangible aid to vulnerable populations. The funds raised will directly support women and children in Ukraine. The event serves as a platform to keep the conflict in the public eye. Co-Op Live in Manchester provides a large venue to maximize audience reach. The combination of live music and video stars creates a unique global broadcast opportunity. Attendees and viewers can contribute to humanitarian relief efforts. The concert represents a significant cultural response to the geopolitical crisis. It unites music legends and emerging artists for a common cause. The date is set firmly in 2027 to allow for extensive planning.