Manchester City's Second Record-Breaking Bid for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City have made a second record-breaking bid for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson this time at £106million, which could rise to £121m with add-ons. The fee for Anderson, who is on England World Cup duty, represents a statement by City as they gear up for a post-Pep Guardiola world. Negotiations remain ongoing over a compensation package for Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea six months ago. City also admire Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, while the future of £50m Spain midfielder Nico Gonzalez is uncertain. City sources distanced themselves from the idea of landing Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester City have launched a second bid for Nottingham Forest 's Elliot Anderson worth £106million. The offer, which is understood to reach £121m with additional bonuses , is a record for a British footballer.

Forest have already knocked back an opening amount of around £85m for the England international but City appear keen on swiftly wrapping up a deal as the World Cup looms. Anderson's international midfield partner Declan Rice is currently the most expensive British player of all time after Arsenal splashed £105m on him three years ago. Alexander Isak's £125m switch to Liverpool from Newcastle United remains the largest in Premier League history.

Negotiations remain ongoing over a compensation package for Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea six months ago. City also admire Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, while the future of £50m Spain midfielder Nico Gonzalez is uncertain. City sources distanced themselves from the idea of landing Enzo Fernandez





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Manchester City Nottingham Forest Elliot Anderson £106Million £121M Additional Bonuses Record For A British Footballer England International World Cup Declan Rice Alexander Isak £125M £50M Nico Gonzalez Enzo Maresca Sandro Tonali Enzo Fernandez

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