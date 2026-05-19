MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA SET TO LEAVE AT THE END OF THE SEASON

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has been seen out in Manchester for the first time since it was reported that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Despite the speculation, the news has been an open secret among those close to him.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to a remarkable decade in charge during which he led City to six league titles, delivered the club's first Champions League triumph, and established a dynasty across England.

The news of his departure has been an open secret among those close to him, and confirmation is expected on Sunday ahead of a planned open-top bus parade on Monday to celebrate his impact on English football. While the news may come as a shock, succession planning is already underway, and potential successors include former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany.

City face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday and host Aston Villa at the Etihad on Sunday





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