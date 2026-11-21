Manchester City and Fulham play to a 1-1 draw as Enzo Maresca faces intense scrutiny over defensive errors and lackluster performances at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City suffered a disheartening 1-1 draw against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, a result that has intensified the growing sense of unease surrounding the club. The match ended with City supporters booing their team off the pitch, marking a stark and rare departure from the usual atmosphere at home games. This display of public dissatisfaction highlights the deepening crisis of confidence in a squad that appears to lack direction and cohesion as the season progresses.

Defensive Errors Lead to Early Fulham Goal

Fulham opened the scoring in the 16th minute following a mistake by Marc Guehi, who lost a aerial duel against Rodrigo Muniz. The error occurred after a throw-in from inside City's own third, allowing Oscar Bobb to assist Muniz in taking the lead. This goal exemplified the defensive vulnerabilities that Enzo Maresca has acknowledged, as City failed to maintain a clean sheet for a ninth consecutive game across all competitions. This streak marks the first time in seven years that the club has gone this long without keeping a single match free of goals conceded.

Also read Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League Team News and Lineups

Stoke City Referee Bramall Controversy

The match was further marred by controversy involving referee Thomas Bramall, whose performance drew criticism from both fans and observers. Erling Haaland had a goal disallowed, a decision that contributed to the frustration felt by the home support. While some of the jeers directed at the players may have been attributed to the referee, a significant portion was clearly aimed at the team's lack of energy and tactical confusion. The incident highlighted the growing disconnect between the management's strategies and the team's execution on the field.

Maresca Defends Squad Improvement Timeline

Enzo Maresca remained defiant in the face of criticism, emphasizing that his squad is still in the early stages of development. He noted that the team is only four months into his project, not four years, and urged patience from the fanbase. Maresca pointed out that nearly 80 percent of their goals have been conceded in the opening phases of halves, suggesting that these are issues of timing and focus that can be corrected. He stressed the need for courage and improved defensive organization, asserting that his long-term vision remains intact despite the current struggles.

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Anderson Equalizes But City Fails to Convert

Elliot Anderson equalized for Manchester City with a superb volley in the 57th minute, briefly restoring hope among the home supporters. However, the team failed to create any meaningful opportunities in the final 25 minutes of the match. Despite statistically creating enough chances, City appeared lost and out of ideas, unable to break down a resilient Fulham defense. The performance lacked the intensity and precision that characterized their early season form, leaving many wondering if the squad can find consistency before it is too late.

Implications for Title Race and League Standing

The result leaves Manchester City vulnerable in the league standings, with rivals like Arsenal gaining ground in the race for the title. The lack of clean sheets and the inability to convert draws into wins pose a significant threat to their championship aspirations. As the team prepares for their next fixture, the pressure on Maresca will mount, with fans demanding immediate improvements in defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether City can reverse their fortunes or if the current malaise will persist.