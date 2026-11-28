Manchester City Council was ruled unlawfully discriminatory after employee Lorna Young faced dismissal for gender-critical beliefs, leading to a suicide attempt and significant compensation.

Lorna Young, a former equalities officer with Manchester City Council, is seeking justice after a severe workplace conflict led to a suicide attempt and her eventual dismissal. Young, 55, survived a suicide bid in February 2023 after receiving formal notification that she faced gross misconduct charges. The notification triggered a crisis where she felt she would lose her flat and her entire 19-year career.

Employment Tribunal Rules Unfair Dismissal

An employment tribunal has officially supported Young claims that she was forced out of her position through unlawful discrimination regarding her gender-critical beliefs. The tribunal determined that her dismissal was unfair and that the council failed to protect her rights under UK employment law. Young was fired in 2024, ending her long tenure with the local authority. The ruling marks a significant legal correction to the way her case was handled internally.

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Youngs Personal Crisis and Suicide Note

Young recently read excerpts from a suicide note she wrote to her mother and sisters before her overdose. In the note, she described feeling unraveled by the prospect of becoming poor and losing her home. She wrote that she had no strength left and viewed her life as being on the scrap heap. The note included practical instructions for her affairs but focused heavily on her emotional despair and love for her family.

Judge Criticizes Council Conduct as Callous

Judge Joanne Dunlop issued a 90-page judgment describing the treatment of Lorna Young as Kafkaesque and egregiously unfair. The judge noted that Young was accused without being told exactly what she was accused of. Dunlop concluded that the council's pro-trans stance influenced the case like the lettering in a stick of Blackpool rock. The judge explicitly stated that the actions of the council were particularly callous toward Young.

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Social Media Scrutiny and Young Colleagues

The conflict began when younger colleagues, described as members of the Be Kind generation, investigated Young social media accounts. Staff members, including Sarah Herdan, sought to secure Young downfall by finding evidence of wrong-thinking. Herdan pursued Young with extraordinary enthusiasm bordering on obsession, even continuing to provide evidence months after resigning. Staff cited Young as the reason for their own departures from the council.

Impact on Workplace Equality and Taxpayer Costs

Young had worked as an equality, diversity and inclusion manager to ensure staff did not feel ostracised. The irony of her becoming the target of a witch hunt was highlighted by the tribunal. The council now faces a six-figure compensation payout for Young and must cover £342,000 in legal costs. These financial burdens will ultimately be footed by the taxpayer. The case sets a precedent for how gender-critical beliefs are protected in the UK workplace.