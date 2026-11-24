Manchester City Council must pay Lorna Young significant compensation after an employment tribunal ruled her dismissal for gender-critical views and disability discrimination was unlawful and unfair.

Manchester City Council is facing a six-figure compensation payout after an employment tribunal ruled that the dismissal of Lorna Young, a former equality diversity and inclusion manager, was unlawful and unfairly motivated by her gender-critical beliefs. The ruling, delivered by Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop, determined that the Labour-controlled authority discriminated against Young not only because of her protected philosophical beliefs but also due to her serious eye condition, which the council failed to accommodate reasonably.

Tribunal Finds Unlawful Discrimination by Manchester City Council

Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop explicitly stated that the council's actions constituted unlawful discrimination under the Equality Act 2010, a legal framework that was recently reinforced by the precedent set in the Maya Forstater case regarding protected beliefs on biological sex. The tribunal found that Manchester City Council had adopted a stance that employing individuals who held gender-critical views was incompatible with its organizational values, a position the judge deemed legally invalid and discriminatory. This decision validates the principle that such beliefs are protected characteristics, shielding employees from dismissal solely for holding opinions that may challenge prevailing institutional narratives on gender identity.

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Disciplinary Process Labeled Egregiously Unfair and Kafkaesque

The tribunal detailed a disciplinary process that Judge Dunlop branded as "egregiously unfair" and "Kafkaesque," noting that senior managers failed to clearly explain the accusations or specify which social media posts were under investigation. Young, who had served the authority for nineteen years, was subjected to a campaign of complaints from junior staff after she politely requested that they consider gender-critical viewpoints in their professional work, even when those views were challenging. The council built its case against her based on her Twitter activity, including liking posts by gender-critical campaigners like JK Rowling and Julie Bindel, as well as activity on an anonymous account, none of which were considered offensive or abusive by the judge.

Severe Mental Health Impact and Disability Failures

The ordeal had devastating consequences for Lorna Young's health, leading to a serious suicide attempt that prevented her from returning to work, yet the council proceeded with her dismissal in 2024 despite her disability. The tribunal found that Manchester City Council failed to make reasonable adjustments for her serious eye condition, compounding the injustice of the dismissal. Young described the treatment as putting her through hell, emphasizing that she carried out her duties with scrupulous professionalism while being targeted for her personal beliefs, which she expressed respectfully and without malice in the workplace.

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Legal Representatives Emphasize Democratic Values and Tolerance

Annie Powell of Leigh Day, representing Lorna Young, stated that the council's actions caused catastrophic damage to her client's health and ended an accomplished career, violating vital democratic values of tolerance for different beliefs. Powell argued that Manchester City Council did not permit diversity of belief in this instance, resulting in appalling consequences for an employee who had worked diligently for nearly two decades. The legal team highlighted that the courts have repeatedly stressed that freedom of belief and expression must be protected, and that employers cannot demand adherence to specific ideological views as a condition of employment.

Compensation Pending and Policy Review by Manchester City Council

While the exact compensation figure has not yet been set, the payout is expected to run into hundreds of thousands of pounds given that Young is now unable to return to work due to the health impacts of the case. A Manchester City Council spokesman confirmed that the authority accepts the tribunal's findings and is already reviewing its internal policies and procedures to ensure such errors do not recur. The council stated that lessons from this judgment will directly inform future employment practices, aiming to align its operations with legal requirements regarding belief and disability discrimination.