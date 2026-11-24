Longtime trader Gareth Kitching quits Manchester Christmas Markets after a £38,000 fee hike, citing lost loyalty, while visitors complain of overcrowding and high prices.

Longstanding trader Gareth Kitching has announced he will permanently withdraw from the Manchester Christmas Markets following a significant increase in stall rental fees imposed by Manchester City Council. The decision marks the end of a nearly thirty-year relationship with the festival, as Kitching was asked to pay £38,000 for a smaller stall space at Albert Square, a sum that represents a £5,000 increase over the previous year's costs.

The Core Details Of The Fee Increase

Gareth Kitching, a well-known vendor famous for selling pork rolls and burgers, revealed that the financial burden has become unsustainable for his business. He previously operated three distinct sites during the last year's event, including two locations in Piccadilly Gardens. However, the new rental requirement for a single, smaller footprint at Albert Square has priced him out of the market entirely. Kitching stated that he has now relocated his business to the Chester Christmas Markets, where he describes the operational costs as more reasonable and fair for traders.

Also read Oldest TV Manufacturers Still Selling Sets in US Markets

Vendor Loyalty Versus Council Financial Models

Kitching expressed deep disappointment regarding the council's approach to long-term partners, stating that there is no loyalty toward the traders who have supported the event for decades. He told the Manchester Evening News that while it is sad to leave, he feels relieved to be away from the current pricing structure. He is not alone in his departure; he claims that several other stallholders are also leaving the Manchester Christmas Markets in response to the rent hikes, with some considering alternatives in other cities like York. This exodus highlights a growing tension between traditional vendors and the administrative management of the large-scale festival.

Manchester City Council Defense Of Costs

In response to the criticism, a spokesperson for Manchester City Council defended the pricing strategy, emphasizing that the markets are unfunded by direct municipal subsidies and rely entirely on stallholder fees to operate. The council explained that these fees are strictly allocated to cover the essential costs of safely delivering the markets. These expenses include the provision of power and lighting for every site, as well as comprehensive safety contracts that cover security personnel and medical staff. Furthermore, the costs account for the safe design and construction of the physical infrastructure required at each market location.

Advertisement

Impact Of Rising Infrastructure And Safety Expenses

The council highlighted that they work diligently to keep trading costs as low as possible, but they have no control over the rising prices of basic necessities required for safe operation. These uncontrollable factors include inflationary pressures on safety equipment and the ongoing need to maintain and improve the festive infrastructure. The council argues that these investments are necessary to ensure the continued safety of visitors and to maintain the quality of the experience that keeps tourists and locals returning year after year. Consequently, these unavoidable operational expenses must be passed on to the traders through the rental fees they pay.

Visitor Complaints Overcrowding And High Prices

Adding to the controversy surrounding the event, visitors have taken to social media to criticize the Manchester Christmas Markets for severe overcrowding and excessive prices. The markets reopened to the public on November 6, spreading hundreds of food, drink, and entertainment stalls across the city center, including Albert Square, King Street, and the Corn Exchange. However, TikTok videos showing chaotic scenes of people struggling to move through packed streets have deterred many potential attendees, with some comparing the experience to hell on earth.

Online Backlash And Safety Concerns From Public

One viral video posted by user @meggrundy, which garnered over 1.4 million views, depicted a suffocating crowd and was captioned as a warning sign for others to avoid the markets. Attendees reported gasping for breath while trying to navigate the dense throngs, leading to comments describing the event as a rip-off. One consumer noted paying £48 for four mulled wines that lacked proper fruit content, while another parent described a stampede-like atmosphere that made it unsafe and unbearable to shop with young children. These widespread complaints about safety and value have amplified the scrutiny on the markets' management during this festive season.