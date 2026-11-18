Manchester Christmas Markets reopen to complaints of dangerous overcrowding and expensive food. Visitors criticize AI marketing and 'raw' dishes at the popular festive event.

The Manchester Christmas Markets reopened to the public on November 6, triggering immediate and widespread complaints from visitors regarding severe overcrowding and inflated food costs. Described by attendees as "hell on earth," the festive event has become the center of a social media storm after hundreds of stalls opened across key city locations including Albert Square, King Street, and Corn Exchange. Revellers reported struggling through dense crowds while facing what many called extortionate prices for low-quality food items.

Crowd Control and Safety Concerns Rise

Visitors described the atmosphere as chaotic and potentially dangerous as they pushed through packed streets. Videos posted on TikTok by users such as @meggrundy showed people gasping for breath while trying to navigate the dense crowds. @meggrundy captioned one video with the warning "It was hell in there" and described the footage as a sign to avoid the famous markets. The clip garnered over 1.4 million views, sparking a deluge of comments from others who agreed the situation was unmanageable.

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Parents were particularly vocal about the safety risks. One mother who brought her newborn and toddler described the trip as a "big mistake." In an anxiety-inducing video, she was seen escaping down a side street after failing to push her pram through the crowd. Another parent shared a similar experience, stating they lasted only half an hour before cutting off to go home because they could not reach the stalls without being in a "stampede of people." Comments warned of potential "serious incidents" given how packed the markets get on weekends.

Food Prices and Quality Draw Criticism

Beyond the physical chaos, attendees were furious about the cost and quality of the food offerings. Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram became overrun with complaints about prices. Some visitors revealed they spent over £100 on items including fried chicken waffle sandwiches, steak and frites, hot chocolate, corndogs, and various desserts at different stalls. The pricing structure was widely criticized as a "rip-off" by the general public.

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One of the most significant complaints focused on a stall selling Dutch Mini Pancakes for £8 per plate. Multiple visitors claimed the pancakes were served "raw" or "medium rare," which drew sharp criticism regarding food safety standards. The issue gained traction when influencer Izzy, also known as @isobellkeating, accused the staff of being "rude." Izzy had been invited to film promotional content in exchange for "unlimited" pancakes, a deal she accepted to avoid charging for the video. However, she left with a "bitter taste" after staff treated her and her husband poorly. Her video, which has been viewed over 600,000 times, highlighted the disconnect between marketing promises and customer service.

AI Marketing Sparks Digital Backlash

Almost two weeks after the opening, the markets faced additional criticism for the abundance of "AI slop" on their stalls. Footage shared online revealed that many posters and marketing signs were clearly generated using artificial intelligence. @hopefullygiggingsoon posted a video titled "Manchester Christmas markets have opened, and we are reaching a new level of AI slopification," describing the posters as "bad" and "low effort." The visual quality of the signage became a focal point for online mockery.

Commenters on the post added that graphic designers in Manchester are struggling to find work and offering super cheap rates for professional services. They argued that if vendors can pay thousands for market booths, they should be able to afford affordable poster design. This complaint highlighted a broader frustration with the lack of human creativity in the event's visual presentation. The Daily Mail reached out to the Dutch Mini Pancakes stall for comment regarding the quality and service issues raised by customers.