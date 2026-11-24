Veteran stallholder Gareth Kitching leaves Manchester Christmas Markets due to a £5,000 rental fee increase, citing low loyalty. The event also faces public backlash over severe overcrowding and safety concerns.

Gareth Kitching has permanently exited the Manchester Christmas Markets after 27 years as a vendor, citing a steep £5000 increase in stall rental fees as the deciding factor. The legendary trader stated he would never return to the event, describing the Council's pricing strategy as a lack of loyalty to long-term partners. Kitching revealed he was forced to pay £38000 for a smaller stall at Albert Square, a significant rise from the lower cost he paid for a larger space in the previous year. This financial burden has pushed the beloved pork roll and burger vendor to relocate his business to the Chester Christmas Markets, which he describes as offering more reasonable rental structures.

Kitching is not alone in his departure, as reports indicate several other stallholders are also shutting down their Manchester operations to seek better opportunities in York. The exodus of experienced traders coincides with intense public backlash regarding visitor safety and the overall experience at the markets. The event reopened on November 6, spreading hundreds of stalls across Albert Square, King Street, and Corn Exchange, but has been described by attendees as hell on earth due to extreme overcrowding. Viral videos on social media platforms have shown crowds struggling to move through packed streets, with some visitors feeling they were gasping for breath.

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Social media user @meggrundy shared footage of the chaotic scenes, captioning the clip as a sign to avoid the markets. The video garnered over 1.4 million views and sparked a deluge of comments from other users who felt the event was a rip-off. Many attendees complained about extortionate prices for low-quality food and drink. One visitor claimed to have paid £48 for four mulled wines that lacked actual fruit, while others noted that some items were served raw or medium rare. These complaints have fueled a growing sentiment that the markets have become a difficult and unsafe environment for families.

Manchester City Council has defended the fee adjustments in a statement to The Daily Mail, explaining that the markets are unfunded and rely entirely on stallholder contributions. A spokesperson stated that the fees cover essential operational costs, including safety contracts for security and medics, as well as the provision of power and lighting. The Council emphasized that these expenses are necessary to safely deliver the markets and maintain the infrastructure at each location. They also noted that the rising costs of basic necessities are beyond their control and must be passed on to traders through rental fees.

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Despite the Council's defense, the safety of visitors remains a primary concern for many attendees. Complaints have extended beyond physical discomfort to include perceptions of poor value and potential risks. One attendee warned of potential stampedes, particularly during weekends, making the environment unsuitable for families with young children. Parents have specifically voiced concerns about the danger of bringing toddlers and newborns into such dense crowds. One mother described an unbearable experience where she had to retreat down a side street with her young children after struggling to push a pram through the packed streets.

The controversy has also extended to allegations of poor quality marketing and low-effort branding at the stalls. Footage shared online reveals an abundance of posters and marketing signs that appear to be generated using artificial intelligence. Users on TikTok have criticized the use of AI-generated content, describing it as slop and questioning the quality of the food and drinks. One influencer accused staff at a popular pancake stall of being rude after participating in a promotional video. The combination of high fees, overcrowding, and negative public sentiment has created a tense atmosphere surrounding the festival.

The Council has responded to the overcrowding concerns by highlighting the ten different market locations across the city center. A spokesperson suggested that visitors who find the crowds overwhelming can choose to move to another market location for a less busy experience. The markets operate from 10 am to 9 pm every day, providing options for planning a visit at slightly quieter times. However, many visitors argue that the sheer volume of people in the city center makes it difficult to escape the congestion entirely.

The departure of Gareth Kitching marks the end of a nearly thirty-year tradition for the trader, who has operated stalls at the festival almost every year since its inception. Kitching operated three sites at last year's event, including two in Piccadilly Gardens, before consolidating his operations in Chester. His decision underscores the financial pressures facing vendors and the growing disconnect between the Council and long-term traders. The situation highlights a critical juncture for the Manchester Christmas Markets as they struggle to balance operational costs with trader retention and visitor satisfaction.

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The broader economic implications of these changes are significant, as the loss of veteran traders could impact the variety and quality of food and goods available. Other vendors are also considering relocation to alternative markets that offer more sustainable pricing models. This trend suggests a potential shift in the landscape of UK Christmas markets, with traders increasingly prioritizing profitability and safety over tradition. The coming years will likely see further adjustments as markets adapt to rising operational costs and changing consumer expectations.

Public discourse on social media platforms continues to evolve, with users sharing their experiences and warnings about the event. The negative sentiment has deterred some potential visitors, who are now seeking alternatives for their festive shopping and dining. The Council faces the challenge of addressing these concerns while maintaining the financial viability of the markets. The situation serves as a case study in the complexities of managing large-scale public events in urban environments.

As the festive season progresses, the focus remains on whether the Council can implement measures to alleviate overcrowding and improve the overall experience. The departure of key figures like Gareth Kitching signals a potential turning point for the Manchester Christmas Markets. The events of this year may have lasting consequences for the festival's reputation and its ability to attract both traders and visitors in the future. The market's future depends on its ability to adapt to the changing needs of its stakeholders.