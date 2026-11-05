North Manchester Police Bust Car Theft Syndicate Shipped to Congo

Police in North Manchester arrested four suspects in a major raid targeting an organized car theft gang. The group allegedly shipped high-end stolen vehicles to the Congo, capitalizing on international demand and weak enforcement overseas. This operation highlights the lucrative nature of transnational auto crime and the sophistication of modern vehicle theft networks.

North Manchester Police executed a dramatic overnight raid on Wednesday, targeting the leadership of a sophisticated car theft syndicate responsible for shipping high-end vehicles to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Armed officers wearing protective padding and helmets smashed through a red door at a storage unit using a battering ram, marking the climax of an investigation into an organized crime network.

The operation involved simultaneous raids on a storage facility and three residential addresses in North Manchester. Police arrested two men in their 30s, a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s. The four suspects face charges for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen vehicles. Footage from the scene shows officers dragging a handcuffed suspect through the front door and placing him into a police van amidst the commotion of the nighttime raid.

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North Manchester Police intelligence reveals that the gang utilized sophisticated electronic devices to hack into locking systems and gain entry to garages. The investigation recovered 19 stolen vehicles with a combined value of £600,000. Detectives confirmed that all four arrested individuals are from the Congo, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, and they remain in custody for questioning.

The group targeted specific luxury models, often creating shopping lists to conduct thefts on order, exploiting security weaknesses in top car brands by relaying key fob signals from inside victims' homes. Ultra-sophisticated gangs draw up detailed shopping lists, suggesting most of the thefts are conducted to order rather than random opportunistic acts.

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A significant portion of the stolen vehicles were allegedly shipped to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa within days of theft. The region represents a lucrative market for stolen prestige motors, where such vehicles can fetch tens of thousands of pounds and go largely undetected. Officers noted that storage yards like the one raided were used to remove identifying features from the cars before they were rapidly shipped abroad to other criminals globally.

Enforcement is notoriously tricky with INTERPOL's Stolen Motor Vehicle database containing 270,000 stolen vehicles globally in 2024, and yet very few are recovered once they make it overseas. Once stolen, the cars are often rapidly transported to ports to be shipped abroad, although in many cases they languish in temporary storage facilities while criminals rigorously check them for location trackers.

A 2025 report from the Royal United Services Institute values Britain's car theft industry at £1.77 billion, with many vehicles heading to the Congo, the UAE, Lithuania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. Detectives cite corruption and a lack of local police appetite for cracking down on crimes affecting wealthy Westerners as reasons why vehicles move freely once in destination countries.

There is a particular demand for stolen parts in the Congo due to a severe shortage in the region, making it an attractive hub for organized crime networks. Such destinations are particularly appealing as many local police forces show little appetite for cracking down on a crime which generally affects wealthy Westerners, according to the study.

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Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes described the market as lucrative, noting that the network exploited system weaknesses to take high-value vehicles off driveways. He emphasized that these are not cheap vehicles but prestigious ones worth significant sums on the criminal market, clearly aimed at other criminals elsewhere in the world.

The operation underscores the difficulty of enforcement, as the stolen vehicles are often stripped of identifying features before shipping. North Manchester Police intelligence indicates that storage yards are frequently used to take parts or remove identifying features from vehicles before a rapid shipping process is initiated to evade detection.

DCS Hughes stated that the market is highly lucrative for these organized networks. He noted that the vehicles taken were prestigious and high-value, worth a lot on the criminal market, and that the group successfully exploited weaknesses in various systems to take them off people's driveways for international shipment.