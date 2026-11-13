Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles.

This report lays out key adaptive management principles and recommendations for regulators.for transitioning away from harmful fossil fuels to a clean energy economy. Offshore wind could provide more than three times the electricity required to power the United States, giving the country an opportunity to fight climate change, reduce local and regional air and water pollution, and grow a new industry that supports thousands of high-quality careers.hile the need for clean energy is urgent, we can and must ensure that all offshore wind in the United States, including floating offshore wind systems, are developed responsibly and in a manner that avoids, minimizes, mitigates, and monitors for adverse impacts to biodiversity and coastal and marine ecosystems.

“Adaptive management” is crucial for meeting the dual goals of facilitating a rapid transition to renewable energy while minimizing impacts to the ocean in the face of uncertainty—and continuing to do so over time. This report explores how adaptive management can be implemented in offshore wind development, provides examples of its use in other energy sectors today, and offers clear recommendations for agencies and policymakers.

Advertisement

NRDC is the nation's most effective environmental action group, combining the grassroots power of 1.3 million members and online activists with the courtroom clout and expertise of more than 350 lawyers, scientists, and other professionals.