Manager of NW Harris County massage parlor arrested in undercover prostitution investigation

An arrest was made at a massage parlor during an undercover prostitution investigation on Thursday in northwest Harris County, according to deputies with the Mark Herman’s Office.

– An arrest was made at a massage parlor during an undercover prostitution investigation Thursday in northwest Harris County , according to deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

An undercover detective posed as a customer at 990 Massage, located in the 900 block of W. FM 1960, after authorities received numerous complaints from community members alleging prostitution at the business. During the investigation, the undercover detective was allegedly solicited for sexual acts by a massage therapist who also served as the manager of the business.

Although 990 Massage held a valid regulatory license issued by the State of Texas, investigators said the business had multiple regulatory violations discovered during the inspection phase of the investigation, in addition to the alleged prostitution activity. Anyone who knows of or suspects a location or individual involved in illegal activity is encouraged to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Regulatory Enforcement Unit at 281-376-3472 or submit a tip online through the regulatory enforcement section of the agency’s website.

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