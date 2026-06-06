Manager Decisions, Key Factors in UNC Win Over USC

Here is how the Tar Heels extended their season and defeated the Trojans in Game 2 on Saturday.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro pitches during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images Following a massively disappointing 9-5 loss against the USC Trojans in Game 1 of the Super Regionals on Friday, the North Carolina Tar Heels bounced back with a 4-0 win to push the series to a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Sunday. Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes makes a visit to the mound in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images“This week with Jason DeCaro, we were very specific on his two-strike pitches, because that’s where he’s given up some hits here recently," Gaines explained.

"He’s done a good job getting in good counts, but his execution hasn’t been good when he’s been in those advantage counts. " Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes reacts during the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images "So, after I take a look at the opposing team we’re getting ready to face, I have an idea of how we’re going to pitch them, and then it becomes – for each one of them individually – what do they need to do in order to be successful?

" Additionally, head coach Scott Forbes continued to instill confidence in his players by not making alterations to the batting lineup. The Tar Heels' offense was not the issue in Game 1, but it could have been used as a scapegoat. Regardless, Forbes trusted his players with the team's back to the wall.

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro pares to pitch the ball during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images It's safe to say that Gaines’ advice to DeCaro throughout the week paid dividends. The veteran pitcher threw a complete shutout, compiling eight strikeouts and one walk while allowing two hits.

In DeCaro's last two starts, he had failed to reach the fourth inning and had been struggling to end the regular season. Although he was "demoted" to the No. 2 role, DeCaro's performance on Saturday was what the Tar Heels needed. North Carolina's batting lineup played complementary baseball, and although it took the units some time to generate consistent base runners, it imposed its dominance in the latter portion of the game.

With Colin Hynek's solo home run in the second inning appearing as a distant memory, Erik Paulsen's sixth-inning home run created some breathing room for the Tar Heels and jump-started the offense. From that point on, North Carolina's bats overwhelmed USC's relievers. Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism.

Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.





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