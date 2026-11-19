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SARALAND, Ala. — Two people have been arrested following an investigation into an alleged prostitution ring operating in Mobile County, according to the Saraland Police Department.

Police say the investigation began October 21, 2026, when the department's Narcotics/Vice Unit began looking into the operation. After interviewing several victims, investigators identified Michael Orange as the alleged leader of the prostitution ring. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Orange was taken into custody November 2 during an operation involving Saraland SWAT and Narcotics/Vice officers. Police say information gathered following Orange's arrest led investigators to identify a second suspect, Ebony Monigan.

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On November 17, investigators obtained a warrant charging Monigan with second-degree human trafficking. She was located and arrested the following day, November 18. Daphne man killed, Fairhope man injured in Baldwin Co. crashBaldwin County deputies arrest man after reported Foley-area sexual assaultMobile County: Jarnessia L. Chestang accused of following a school bus to confront a 12-year-old, then assaulting him. Witnesses say she had a firearm and used it to intimidate. Warrant obtained and arrest made.