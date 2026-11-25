A small team of volunteers noticed footprints going around in circles in the dense forest.

A 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease has miraculously been found alive after spending 11 days lost in the Amazon rainforest. Rescue teams launched their search for Janarino Ferreira dos Santos after he vanished on November 10 near the Brazilian city of Macapa.

Firefighters, park rangers and volunteers used helicopters, drones and thermal cameras in an attempt to track dos Santos down. In the end, however, what led rescuers to him was a trail of footprints that a small team of volunteers found circling through a dense section of rainforest roughly six miles from the city where he vanished. The team realized dos Santos had been walking in circles for days, eating berries and drinking natural water for sustenance.

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Eventually, they came across makeshift beds made of acai palm leaves, which led them to dos Santos, who was sitting barefoot and wearing nothing but his underwear, according to park ranger Aniel Cardoso.

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“He wasn’t able to talk, he was no longer walking and he was very thirsty,” Cardoso said, who was there when they found him. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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