Man with a Plan Returns to CBS With New Monday Broadcast Schedule

The CBS comedy Man with a Plan resumes weekly broadcasts on Monday, January 25, 2026, after a Season 5 hiatus. Learn how the new schedule impacts the 22-episode season finale.

CBS is bringing back the hit comedy series Man with a Plan for its next chapter following the conclusion of the Season 5 finale on May 21, 2026. The network has implemented a notable shift to its weekly broadcast schedule, introducing a second weekly airing for new episodes. This strategic move allows the network to accelerate the completion of the show's 22-episode season before the spring schedule takes full effect.

The revised broadcast calendar ensures that viewers will catch new episodes on Mondays beginning January 25 at 8/7c. By adding this extra day of transmission, CBS aims to wrap up the remaining episodes ahead of the scheduled spring finale. This adjustment provides a more flexible viewing window for audiences who may have missed the initial airings or prefer a condensed weekly dose of the show's humor.

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Season 5 Plot Resolution

The previous season concluded in May with a two-part finale that resolved several major storylines for the family. Sam and Jay discovered that Tad had sold his controlling stake in the Woodstone property to a massive water corporation named Evercreek Water. The company intended to demolish the historic house to construct a large data center on the site.

In response to this threat, the couple and their ghostly allies rushed to save the property from destruction. Jay and Kyle traveled to London alongside Pete to prove Nancy's family history and locate her ancestral portrait. These efforts proved successful, allowing the group to save Woodstone from the demolition plans set by the water company.

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Following the resolution of the external threat, Sam sold her movie scripts to finance the buyback of the mansion. This financial move secured the family's ownership of the home and restored their sense of stability after the stressful period involving the corporate takeover attempt.

Pete's Ghostly Limitations

One of the most significant developments in the finale involved the character Pete and the specific rules governing his existence. Pete's ghostly ability permits him to leave the Woodstone property only temporarily. As he travels farther away from the estate, his physical form begins to deteriorate and disappear.

By the end of the two-part finale, Pete vanished while attempting to return home, leaving his loved ones in suspense. This disappearance created a major cliffhanger for the series, as it left his future role within the household uncertain and raised questions about the safety of his supernatural state.

October's Halloween special eventually brought Pete back, but he returned with no memory of his time as a ghost. This amnesia has left his relationships with the other spirits hanging in the balance, creating tension and unresolved dynamics that the upcoming episodes must address.

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Upcoming Specials and Cast Returns

The December 10 holiday special is expected to shed light on the mystery surrounding Pete's return and reveal what lies ahead for him and the other characters. This episode should provide critical context for how his amnesia affects his interactions with Sam, Jay, and the rest of the family.

For the upcoming weekly broadcasts, the core cast is set to reprise their roles. Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Brandon Scott Jones, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Ben Feldman will return to the screen. Their performances will continue to drive the narrative forward as the show navigates the consequences of the Season 5 finale.

The combination of the new Monday schedule and the holiday special promises to keep the momentum going for fans of the series. The network's decision to compress the episode count into fewer weeks suggests a focus on maintaining high engagement and delivering a satisfying conclusion to the current story arc before the season officially ends.