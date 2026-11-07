Man with 3 guns arrested near White House after alleged threat to kill Trump

DHS says a man arrested near the White House told officers voices urged him to kill Trump. They found three guns in a reportedly stolen pickup.

voices were urging him to kill President Donald TrumThursday night after Secret Service officers approached him in a parked vehicle on Constitution Avenue near the White House, according to authorities.

The Department of Homeland Security said Chrinos told officers he heard voices telling him to come to Washington and kill President Donald Trump. However, the courtOfficers found three firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition in the vehicle, according to DHS and court documents: an AR-15-style rifle, a MAC-10 and a Glock 43X. The weapons and ammunition retrieved from the suspect’s car, including an AR-15 style weapon, a Mac 10, and a Glock 43X Authorities said the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Also read Secret Service arrests armed man near White House allegedly threatening to kill Trump

Chrinos allegedly told investigators it belonged to his boss, who had lent it to him. DHS said Chrinos is from Venezuela and entered the United States through Texas in March 2024. The department said Border Patrol arrested him and he was later released. , including unlawful transportation of firearms, unregistered firearms and ammunition, and carrying a rifle outside a home or business.

He also faces charges related to carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property.cited a federal law enforcement source who said prosecutors were reviewing the evidence and he was expected in federal court Monday. It was not clear whether Chrinos had an attorney.

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