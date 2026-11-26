A Thurston County man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for a 2024 attack on a woman in her apartment while her three children were home.

A Thurston County man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for attacking a woman in her apartment in 2024. Xavier Carrol, 28, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree burglary with a firearm and indecent liberties.

DNA evidence linked Carrol to the attack, and he will be required to register as a sex offender after his release. A Thurston County man initially charged with first-degree rape was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison for a 2024 attack on a woman in her apartment while her three children were home. , 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges, including first-degree burglary with a firearm and indecent liberties.

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Judge Kelly Wood imposed a sentence that includes six years of additional prison time for a weapons enhancement. Carrol cannot earn early release credit on those six years and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release. Thurston County sheriff’s detectives said DNA evidence linked Carrol to the attack. Investigators said he cut through a window screen to enter the woman’s apartment around 4 a.m. and raped her.