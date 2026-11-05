Man who shot tree trimmer, claimed to receive space messages in Schaumburg sentenced: court docs

The man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted murder after he shot a tree trimmer in Schaumburg, court docs show.

Michael Lang of Schaumburg appeared in court Friday after being charged in the shooting of a tree trimmer over noise. The man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted murder after he shot a tree trimmer in Schaumburg, court docs show.

Last week, Lang pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 10 years. He will get credit for the 825 days he already served. Schaumburg shooting suspect claimed to receive messages from outer space, prosecutors say On that day, Lang began yelling at four landscapers who had been hired by his father.

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Prosecutors said Lang was shouting at them for making too much noise, telling them to leave. Police said when the workers started gathering their equipment to leave, Lang allegedly got a handgun from his car. He then shot one of the workers in the abdomen and said, "I told you to leave or one of you was going to die.

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" The 66-year-old landscaper who was shot received emergency medical treatment on the scene and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. At last check, he was in serious but stable condition. The victim's family did not want to appear on camera, but said their loved one remains hospitalized and is doing OK.