Man who killed La Ronge restaurant owner Simon Grant arrested on assault warrant

Nine years after he bludgeoned La Ronge restaurant owner Simon Grant to death with a baseball bat, Wayne McLeod is back in custody, accused of assault

Cora Laich with husband Simon Grant, who was bludgeoned to death by Wayne McLeod in 2017, when McLeod was 17. Nine years later, Grant's killer is charged with assault with a weapon.

Nine years after he bludgeoned La Ronge restaurant owner Simon Grant to death with a baseball bat, Wayne McLeod is back in custody, accused of assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a…Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion. Please keep comments relevant and respectful. Comments may take up to an hour to appear on the site.

Also read Utah State Railroad Museum Secures $200,000 Grant to Restore Historic Saltair Railcar

You will receive an email if there is a reply to your comment, an update to a thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit ourFormer Saskatoon massage therapist testifies at sex assault trial: 'My intention was never to hurt or harm'An expert witness for the Crown told jurors there are less intrusive ways for a massage therapist to treat muscles near the inner thigh.

Advertisement

A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Wray Musqua back on April 24.