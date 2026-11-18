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A man who allegedly climbed a fence onto the grounds of a southwest Austin elementary school Tuesday morning is facing a drug charge, according to authorities.

A man who allegedly climbed a fence onto the grounds of a southwest Austin elementary school Tuesday morning is facing a drug charge, according to authorities. School officials say officers later found weapons in his car, which was parked off campus. Austin police said officers responded at 10:38 a.m. to reports of a potentially armed person near Kiker Elementary School, located at 5913 La Crosse Ave.

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Officers found the man after he jumped a fence onto school property, police said. The school was placed on a “Secure” for about 15 minutes, Principal Carrie Abrams said in letters to families. Under a Secure, students and staff stay inside the building and classes continue as normal. According to the district, the man was outside the school when he told a teacher that someone with a weapon was following him.

Austin ISD police and other officers found him on the blacktop and escorted him off campus. He never got inside the school building, the district said. In a follow-up letter, Abrams said the man had no connection to the school and was having a mental health crisis. She said police found weapons in his car off campus.

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“At no time were any weapons brought onto Kiker property,” Abrams wrote. She added that he did not threaten students or staff, and that officials believe he came to the school looking for help. Police said the man was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Once he is cleared, he will be booked into jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Police said more charges are possible. No students or staff were hurt. The district said no students are believed to have overheard the man’s conversation with the teacher. Counselors are available for students, and staff were scheduled to debrief after school Tuesday.

Abrams said school leaders will review safety procedures and answer questions at a PTA meeting Thursday. Families with questions can call the Kiker front office at 512-414-2584. The district asks people to report suspicious activity to the Austin ISD police non-emergency line at 512-414-1703. Where he was found: APD says he jumped a fence onto school property.

The district says he was outside the school and never got into the building. These don’t conflict, so the story uses both, but each is attributed to its source. Mental health crisis: That comes only from the district, so the story attributes it to Abrams. Police haven’t said it.

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Weapons: The weapons found in his car also come only from the district. You might ask APD how many weapons there were and what kind. Time: APD says officers responded at 10:38 a.m. The district says the Secure started at 10:40, so I gave each source its own time. The Federal Aviation Administration is making changes to its air traffic control procedures at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport .

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