Man who got onto IAH flight without boarding pass thought it was a cheap ticket, not fake: attorney

The attorney for the 25-year-old suspect told ABC13 it was a misunderstanding, saying his client thought he was getting a cheap airline ticket, not a fake one.

Court documents allege Abdulrahman Oriyomi was able to get through TSA and sneak into a United plane with a fake boarding pass. The man accused of going through a TSA checkpoint with a fake boarding pass and getting on a United Airlines plane at Bush Airport last month appeared before a judge on Monday.

The attorney for 25-year-old suspect Abdulrahman Oriyomi told ABC13 it was essentially a misunderstanding, saying his client thought he was getting a cheap airline ticket, not a fake one. During Oriyomi's court hearing Monday morning, the judge kept his bond at $15,000, and his attorney says he does plan to bond out.

A charging document states he eventually snuck onto a plane headed to LA, hid in the restroom as the plane was taxiing from the gate, and gave a flight attendant a fake name in an attempt to stay on board. The flight was delayed for three hours, according to that document, which also claims Oriyomi caused a scene while being questioned by law enforcement.

Law enforcement said he was given a trespass warning on that day and allowed to leave, but was arrested last week following an additional investigation. Oriyomi is charged with impairing or interrupting the operation of a critical infrastructure facility. As part of his bond conditions, the judge said that Oriyomi must wear an ankle monitor and stay in Harris County and the surrounding counties.

In a statement released by TSA, the agency says "the individual in question presented a valid boarding pass at George Bush Intercontinental Airport," which contradicts what authorities have said. Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this story and working to learn more about how the breach happened. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the day for live updates.





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