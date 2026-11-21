Steve Kinyon admits he used to drink up to 1,000 ounces of soda a day

Steve Kinyon with his in-house soda machineCredit: Steve KinyonUtah creator Steve Kinyon installed a six-spout fountain after storing 150 soda packs at homeHe drinks up to 500 ounces daily and adjusts each drink’s syrup and carbonationRaised in Utah, Kinyon admits he has a “sweet tooth” and “drinking diet soda was a way for me to have something sweet without indulging in too many calories.

” “That started when I was in junior high, and just when I got adult money, and I could extend and buy more, it got more fun for me, right? ” the 35-year-old tells PEOPLE.

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“I’ve always loved the feel of the carbonation and the different flavors and the fun creativity. ”Given his love for soda, Kinyon started a TikTok and Instagram series called “The Life of a Soda Addict,” where he shows off the shocking numbers of cases he consumes.

However, after thinking about how much money he was spending, he says, “It just made sense economically to buy a soda fountain. ” “I had 150 packs of soda stored in my garage or basement at any time. So I was constantly replenishing it. I was like, there’s gotta be a better way to do this,” he explains.

“I saw another influencer on TikTok that had a two-spout , and I’m like, ‘That’s rookie. I’m gonna get a six-spout. ’ My friend who owns this burger chain in Utah, they also have an in-home soda fountain. ”“It’s not a cheap investment.

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It was like $5,000 for just the product itself that came with the spouts and the tubes and the remote chiller to keep it cold and the carburetor and all the fun pumps,” he explains.

“Then plus the installation on top of it, we’re talking about $6,000 roughly around there. ”Kinyon buys BIBs, “bags-in-box” syrups, which are plastic bags filled with the syrup for different sodas. Each 5-gallon BIB costs him “roughly $115 to $150. ” “Then I have a corporate Pepsi account,” he adds.

“It’s fun to get different flavors and to get the soda fountain in my house. It’s fun for parties. It’s convenient; that way I don’t always go to the store and get so many boxes to haul into the house. ”Breaking down the cost, he shares that each canister of carbon dioxide costs $30 to $40 and lasts a few months, since he, his wife and kids all drink the soda.

While Kinyon believes he’s spent roughly $2,000 on the machine this year alone, he tells PEOPLE he is still probably saving about 40% to 50% compared to if he were buying cans in store. Kinyon drinks between 300 and 500 ounces of soda every day, but at one point was drinking up to 1,000 ounces. Although the in-house machine is likely saving him money in the long run, the content creator admits he should be “better about cleaning it, honestly.

”“I do most of my maintenance because it’s just changing all the BIBs. I move products so quickly between the BIBs,” he explains.

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“The maintenance is really just swapping out the flavors, cleaning the spouts, cleaning up the desk. There, you have to have water and the remote chiller. I have to replace that probably every six months or put water in there. ” “I have to replace the CO2, and a canister probably lasts me a month or two,” he continues.

“I have three that I swap out, and I have Pepsi drive and swap it out for me. So really the maintenance just comes to switching out the BIBs. ” To properly clean it, he puts a solution through the tubes and pumps, but admittedly doesn’t do it often. Despite having the machine, Kinyon admits he still buys cases on occasion, especially when trying new releases.

“I’m also the type of person that likes to switch it up. There are still so many BIBs I can try between Pepsi and Coke and no-name brands, like on mainstream brands. So it’s fun. And since I have a six-spout, I can rotate them,” he tells PEOPLE.

“In my dream life, I’ll have one of those big 20-spout ones you see at a gas station. Maybe when I start making some more money, or get some more space. ”“The thing that a lot of people don’t know and think about is that I can control how much syrup and how much carbonation is dispensed, by just taking a screwdriver.

I can really control what flavor profile I want with the machine, where you can’t at other restaurants or when you buy cans or bottles,” he explains.

“That’s probably the biggest value there is: I can tailor it to my taste profile. ”