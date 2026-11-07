Man who died in shootout with Mobile police had been wanted for two years, court records show

The man who died after a shootout with Mobile police in Theodore had been wanted for two years. Police identified him as 61-year-old Byron Parker. Court records show a criminal history including a conviction of possessing obscene matter involving a child.

MOBILE, Ala. - The man who died after a shootout with Mobile police in Theodore had been wanted for two years. Police identified him as 61-year-old Byron Parker.

Court records show a criminal history including a conviction of possessing obscene matter involving a child. What police said happened Parker died Wednesday after a shootout with Mobile police in Theodore. MPD said it started just after 3 Wednesday afternoon on Schimpfs Lane. Officers tried to pull Parker over, but that traffic stop quickly escalated.

Also read Witness describes Theodore shootout between Mobile police and wanted man

According to Mobile police, Parker got out of the vehicle armed with a gun, sparking a shootout with two responding officers. A neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera told FOX10 News she was outside when things got chaotic.

“I was in the backyard when I heard the brakes. I heard, ‘Get out with your hands up. ’ Cops are screaming, ‘Get in the house! Get in the house!

Advertisement

’ The cops alone shot at least 30 to 60 bullets out here. I’m surprised none of the homes were hit,” the neighbor said. Police said Parker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. What court records show Court records obtained by FOX10 News detail Parker’s criminal history.

In October 2024, records show Parker pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of obscene matter of a child less than 17. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but court documents show that sentence was suspended. Instead, he was placed on three years of formal probation. Just a month later, in November 2024, court records show a judge issued a warrant for Parker’s arrest for not complying with the terms of his probation.

Records also show Parker never registered as a sex offender after his conviction. The judge ordered him held without bond until a hearing, but Parker was never arrested. He was wanted for two years until Wednesday’s shootout. Investigation continues Mobile police said Parker was also wanted for warrants related to other recent violent crimes.

It’s still unclear what those crimes are. The shooting remains under investigation. Mobile police have not released the names of the officers involved.