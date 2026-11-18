A man who allegedly strangled a Northwestern student in her dorm gained entry after following two other students from the train, prosecutors said.

Three Northwestern University students came to the rescue of a fellow student as she was being strangled by a man in her dorm room. Vi Nguyen reports.

A man who allegedly strangled a Northwestern University student in her dorm room got into to the building after following two other students to the campus from the train, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said two Northwestern students were on the Red Line heading home from the city around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday when they saw a man in the same train car, later identified as 23-year-old Diaunte Adams, watching them.

Also read Man bypasses security at Northwestern dorm, grabs student by throat: school

As the two students switched from the Red Line to the Purple Line, Adams allegedly followed them. Then, when they got off at the Noyes train stop, Adams allegedly followed them off the train and all the way to campus, prosecutors said. The two students reached out to a friend who lives in a nearby dorm, Elder Hall, and asked if they could be let in.

The friend let the two students into the building, prosecutors said, but the door closed slowly enough for Adams to enter the building behind them. The three students then ran into a dorm room and called the police, prosecutors said. Security footage showed Adams entering an elevator in the dorm building that he used to travel to the fourth floor, prosecutors said. When he exited the building, a student was in the hallway returning to her dorm.

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Adams allegedly followed her down the hall and into her room before she was able to close the door. The student asked Adams if he was okay, prosecutors said, and he allegedly shook his head no. The"terrified" student then tried to get past Adams to escape the situation and was only able to wedge her foot into the door to keep it partially open before She screamed for help until Adams held her so tightly that she was unable to scream or breathe and began to lose consciousness, prosecutors said.

As O'Hare breaks ground on a new Terminal 2 concourse, here's what it means for travelers "Me and Logan were studying, and Andrew was watching a football game, and then all of a sudden we heard frantic screaming," freshman student Lucas Gonzalez told NBC Chicago.

"We went into the room and then the first thing we all see is a girl with her foot sticking out wedging the door so the guy doesn’t lock her in. ""We all pushed collectively and we got in and we saw her getting choked and then we separated them," Gonzalez said. After getting the woman away from Adams, two of the men shut the door to the room and trapped him inside, prosecutors said.

They held the door shut until police arrived and arrested Adams.

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"We knew someone was in trouble and I think anyone in our situation would have tried to do the same thing," Kim said. The woman who was attacked was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her neck and leg. Adams now faces charges including criminal trespassing, home invasion and aggravated battery, prosecutors said.