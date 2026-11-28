Jorge Luis Arcia Marin, 56, was working an early-morning Uber shift on Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale when he was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking. Jesus Enriques Villatoro, 18, is charged with second-degree felony murder, carjacking with a firearm and attempted carjacking with a firearm.

Jorge Luis Arcia Marin, a 56-year-old Uber driver, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in Fort Lauderdale on Thanksgiving morning. Police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Enriques Villatoro, who is now being held without bond at the Broward County Main Jail. Villatoro faces serious charges including second-degree felony murder and armed vehicle robbery following the fatal shooting.

The incident began early in the morning near the intersection of Tarpon Drive and East Las Olas Boulevard. Fort Lauderdale police received two separate 911 calls reporting suspicious activity involving a firearm. The first caller reported that a man with a gun approached his vehicle and attempted to enter it. That motorist managed to drive away safely but observed the suspect approaching another vehicle nearby.

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Moments later, dispatchers received a second call from a witness who reported hearing six gunshots directed at a car. When the first responding officers arrived at the scene, they found Arcia Marin lying face down inside his vehicle. Villatoro was discovered standing in the open driver-side doorway of the car. The officer immediately drew his weapon and ordered the suspect to show his hands.

Villatoro allegedly ran from the scene when instructed by the officer. He was later apprehended and questioned by detectives regarding the shooting. The 18-year-old admitted to trying to take the victim's car but claimed that Arcia Marin pointed a gun at him first. This account has been strongly contested by the victim's family and friends who knew him personally.

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Marian Vega, the stepdaughter of the victim, firmly disputed the suspect's version of events. She stated clearly that Arcia Marin was unarmed and emphasized that there was no reason for someone to take his life. Vega noted that the suspect shot her stepfather in both the head and chest. She expressed a desire to ensure that he is remembered as a kind and good person rather than through the lens of this violent crime.

The family is now dealing with profound grief and financial uncertainty. Vega mentioned that her sister, who is the mother of the victim, could barely speak or move due to the shock. The 12-year-old son of Arcia Marin is asking where his father is, leaving the family with difficult questions to answer. They described him as someone who never had a bad day and remained happy even during tough times.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the Arcia Marin family during this tragic period. The funds are intended to help with funeral expenses and provide some relief to the two sons left behind, aged 12 and 20. The family hopes to gather support to navigate the difficulties ahead as they mourn their loss.

Police have charged Villatoro with one count of second-degree felony murder, one count of carjacking with a firearm, and one count of attempted carjacking with a firearm. He remains in custody without bond as the investigation continues. Authorities have not released additional details beyond the initial arrest report and charging documents.

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This case has drawn attention to the dangers faced by ride-share drivers working overnight hours. The timing of the shooting on Thanksgiving morning highlights the risks associated with working during holiday periods. Community members and local officials are urging vigilance and caution as the legal proceedings against the suspect move forward.