Olunkayode J. Taiwo is wanted by Philadelphia Police after an abduction and shooting. Public asked to assist Special Victims Unit with information.

Police are searching for Olunkayode J. Taiwo, wanted for gunpoint abduction and a shooting involving the same victim. Taiwo may be driving a silver or gray Honda Accord with Pennsylvania registration H900330.

Authorities are asking for help to find Olunkayode J. Taiwo, who is wanted in connection with a gunpoint abduction and a shooting involving the same victim, according to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. Police say a warrant has been issued and Taiwo is not yet in custody. Police say the gunpoint abduction happened around 10:00 p.m. on November 2 on the 1500 block of West Seybert Street in the 22nd Police District.

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According to officers, Taiwo is the suspect in that incident. Investigators say that on November 15, Taiwo fired shots at the same victim near her home on the 7600 block of Rugby Street. Police say Taiwo may be driving a silver or gray 2026 Honda Accord with Pennsylvania registration H900330. The Special Victims Unit asks that anyone with information reach out using the provided phone numbers.

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Anyone with information about Taiwo’s location is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251. Anonymous tips can be made by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS . Police say an active arrest warrant has been issued for Taiwo, who remains wanted.