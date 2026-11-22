Mauricio Pochettino manages Manchester United for the first time against Liverpool at Anfield. Team news reveals key defensive changes and Cody Gakpo's absence.

Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of Manchester United for the first time as they face rivals Liverpool at Anfield in a crucial Premier League encounter. The Argentine manager arrives with a distinct mandate to stabilize a club that has suffered from recent managerial instability and defensive frailties.

Defensive Overhaul and Starting Lineup

Pochettino has opted for significant changes to the Manchester United backline for this high-stakes match. Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and Patrick Dorgu all start in what is a much-changed defense compared to recent fixtures. The decision to rotate the defense reflects Pochettino's acknowledgment that the team's primary issue has been at the back.

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Joshua Zirkzee does not start for the visitors, despite speculation about potential changes elsewhere in the squad. Instead, the focus is on hardening the defensive structure to withstand the pressure of playing against a top-tier Liverpool side on their home turf. This structural shift is intended to provide a more solid foundation for the team's attacking efforts.

Gakpo Absence and Liverpool Tactics

Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's manager, has made a surprising tactical call by omitting Cody Gakpo from the matchday squad. The Dutch forward has a reputation for performing well in this fixture but is listed as absent despite showing no signs of injury prior to the match. This omission removes a significant scoring threat for the home side and provides a psychological boost for the Manchester United defense.

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Instead, Liverpool has included Ngumoha in the starting lineup. The decision by Iraola signals a shift in their attacking strategy for this afternoon's game. The absence of Gakpo, who has historically been a reliable source of goals against United, leaves a void that Liverpool must fill through alternative channels.

Executive Optimism Amidst Uncertainty

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has expressed confidence in the club's direction following the appointment of Pochettino. Speaking to Sky Sports, Berrada acknowledged the lack of stability seen with three permanent managers in less than three seasons but stated that the club is heading in the right direction.

Chief Executive Omar Berrada revealed there had been a noticeable buzz around the club since the new manager's arrival. However, football editor Ian Ladyman noted that the club remains reliant on a personality lift to drag them back to their feet. This sentiment highlights the broader challenge Pochettino faces in translating immediate enthusiasm into long-term success at England's biggest football club.

Performance Metrics and Match Stakes

Statistical analysis from Squawka indicates that Manchester United have actually been creating more chances per game than Liverpool this season. Despite this offensive output, the team has scored the same number of goals, underscoring the inefficiency in front of goal and the critical need for defensive improvement.

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For Liverpool, the stakes are equally high. Liverpool correspondent Lewis Steele stated that anything other than three points would be deemed embarrassing against a struggling United side. The result is seen as an opportunity for stars like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz to prove their worth in big games, adding another layer of pressure to the home side.

Atmosphere and Fan Expectations

As the match approaches, fans have begun flocking to Anfield, creating a buzzing atmosphere under the floodlights. The cold weather and evening setting contribute to the intense environment that characterizes this rivalry. Senne Lammens, Manchester United's goalkeeper, commented on the necessity of quick changes after a difficult few months, expressing optimism that the new ideas will be implemented successfully.

The Manchester United squad is now focused on getting on the same page with their new manager. The team must execute Pochettino's tactical instructions precisely to counter a Liverpool side that is desperate to avoid an embarrassing result. The coming 90 minutes will serve as a definitive test of the new era at Old Trafford and Anfield.