Man Utd Set to Fire Michael Carrick After Relegation Zone Humiliation—Report

Michael Carrick is expected to be out of a job following dreadful results that have Manchester United in the bottom three of the Premier League standings.

Bombshell news dropped on Monday evening, as it was reported that Manchester United will likely fire Michael Carrick before club action resumes after the November international break.in the relegation zone for the first time in 40 years A final decision on Carrick’s future will be made by owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, but according to, United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are expected to “recommend” Carrick’s firing when they reportedly meet with Ratcliffe on Tuesday.appears to have helped Carrick avoid the axe.

With just three wins though 15 games in all competitions this season, results ultimately seem to have condemned the former midfielder. If the reports are true and United fire Carrick, he’d become the fourth permanent manager the Red Devils dispose of since the start of the decade. Exactly two years ago, United unveiled Carrick’s predecessor Ruben Amorim as the club’s new manager following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal.

Also read Man Utd Draw 4-4 With Aston Villa as Carrick Future Remains Uncertain

Carrick inherited the job as an interim in January after Amorim’s tenure lasted only 14 months. After a brilliant second half of the 2025–26 Premier League season that saw the Red Devils secure their return to the, the interim tag was removed from Carrick’s job title. But three months into his first season as United’s permanent manager, Carrick has seemingly been unable to escape the fate of his predecessors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Ten Hag, Amorim and Carrick have been unable to lead United back to the summit of English soccer since the turn of the decade. If Carrick does get fired, he’ll become the seventh permanent manager of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era that fails to deliver a Premier League title back to Old Trafford.a number of candidates getting linked with United’s managerial job, but Pochettino’s name often never find its way to any lists.

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Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Argentine bossto remain at the USMNT’s helm for the 2030 World Cup cycle. However, a release clause was included on the contract andindicate it wouldn’t represent a major hurdle for the Red Devils to trigger the clause and poach him. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss hasn’t hidden his desire of one day returning to the Premier League, and he’s been linked with United in the past.

Pochettino is currently, but with the managerial role at United potentially vacant, the Argentine could leave his current job only four games into his new contract. Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and former Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann are deemed as two other names in contention to replace Carrick.

Regardless of who the Red Devils pick, it’s looking increasingly likely that Carrick won’t be on the touchline when United visit Liverpool on Nov. 22 in their first game back following the international break. Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football.

Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower.

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When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.