Man Utd Send Warning to Premier League Rivals With ‘$47 Million Ederson Deal’

One of the best midfielders in Serie A is on his way to Old Trafford.

Éderson will significantly strengthen Man Utd’s midfield. | Antonietta Baldassarre/Insidefoto/LightRocket/Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images Manchester United have struck a deal with Atalanta to make 26-year-old midfielder, Éderson, their first reinforcement ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.keen on addressing the central midfield area, making it their priority this summer.

, United will land Éderson for a $47 million fixed fee, plus $5 million in in potential add-ons. The deal is expected to be completed in early July once the player undergoes a medical before putting pen to paper on a contract valid until 2030, with an option to extend it by a further year.

With Casemiro leaving the club this summer, United wasted no time and quickly secured his replacement, making Éderson the firstÉderson has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League. | Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Imagesin the base of United’s midfield, taking over for his departing countryman, Casemiro.

He accumulated 180 appearances for Atalanta since he arrived in 2022, blossoming into one of the best box-to-box midfielders in all of Serie A. Still, Éderson is at his best anchoring the midfield, winning duels, recovering possession and helping other more creative players operate with extra freedom—sounds like Casemiro already. His profile is one United lacked even with Casemiro on the team, especially needing quality depth entering a season where the Red Devils will return to theOther midfield signings are expected to be coming down the line, withStill, the club’s longstanding interest in Éderson has finally materialized into his arrival for what’s unquestionably a bargain price given his quality.

His Atalanta contract expiring in the summer of 2027 helped facilitate the move. Although more signings could be coming, Éderson immediately raises the Red Devils’ level, and he has the quality to live up to the standard set by his Brazilian predecessor. Google





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